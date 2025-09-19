The biggest mistake founders make on social media is addressing everyone simultaneously, which dilutes their message.

As a founder, your instinct is to appeal to everyone. Investors. Customers. Partners. The whole world feels like your audience.

And that instinct is killing your posts.

The biggest mistake I see founders make on social media is trying to speak to everyone at once. The result? Your message hits no one with any power. Social media works when one person on the other side of the screen feels like you're talking directly to them. And only them. That's when they stop scrolling. That's when they like, comment, DM and share.

If you're writing posts for a crowd, you're blending into the noise. If you're writing for one person, you're cutting through it.

Talk to the ONE.

Think about the last time you heard a great keynote. Thousands of people in the room, but it felt like the speaker was talking just to you. That's the effect you need to recreate in your posts.

Here's how to do it

Use direct language. Say you. Not "teams," not "leaders in general." You. Call out exactly who you're speaking to. "As a founder…" "If you're leading a small team…" Be very specific. Match their language and tone. Talk how they talk. Tech founders read differently than family-run restaurant owners. Investors hear you differently than customers. Anchor it in real experiences. Share stories your "one" will nod along to and relate to. Ask questions. Keep it conversational. If you wouldn't say it out loud to a friend, don't post it.

The goal is connection, not coverage.

Who is your ONE?

Before you write the post, get clear:

Is this message for investors?

Is it for potential customers?

Is it for peers and other founders?

Pick one. Speak to them. Let everyone else listen in. Being direct isn't enough. You also have to engage. Respond to comments. Ask follow-ups. Keep the conversation alive in the comment section. The magic of social media isn't in the post; it's in the dialogue that happens after.

Yes, it takes more effort to do it this way. But the payoff is real. You'll start seeing responses from people who "get it," and that's how networks and brands are built.

By the way, this principle isn't just for your social media work. It applies to everything: your website, your pitch deck and even how you write emails. If people don't feel like you're speaking directly to them, they'll bounce. But when they do feel it? They stay. They engage. They buy in.

And here's the kicker: when you start focusing on one person, you'll be shocked at how many "ones" actually show up.

The ONE-Person Framework (fast filter before you post)

Run every draft through three quick checks:

O — Outcome:

What single outcome does your reader want right now? Name it in the first 1–2 lines.

N — Narrative:

Tell a tiny story (3–6 sentences) that proves you've been where they are.

E — Engagement:

End with an invitation that's easy to answer: a yes/no, a choice, a "fill-in-the-blank" or "DM me 'PLAYBOOK' if you want the steps."

If your post can't pass O-N-E in under a minute, it's still written for a crowd.

Bad vs. Better (same idea, three audiences)

Generic (bad):

"Founders, growth is about focusing on customers and raising capital efficiently."

Investor-focused (better):

"If you write checks, here's the only metric that matters for us this quarter: cash payback in < 9 months on the core offer. Want the cohort math? I'll drop it in a thread if you ask."

Customer-focused (better):

"If you're a CFO tired of surprise SaaS overages, here's how we cap your spend in 30 days without switching tools. Step 1:…"

Founder-peer (better):

"Bootstrappers: stop optimizing your logo. Ship a clunky v1 to 10 paying customers. Here's the email I send to get those first 10 calls."

Micro-examples you can steal

Hook for investors: "If you care about repeatable revenue, look at this: 41% of logos bought a second product within 60 days. Here's why."

Hook for customers: "If your onboarding still takes 14 days, try this 3-email sequence. We cut ours to 72 hours."

Hook for peers: "What actually moved MRR last month (and what was a total waste of time). Numbers and receipts below."

A simple post template (fill in and ship)

Call the ONE: "If you're a [role] who's stuck with [pain]…" Promise an outcome: "…here's how to get [specific result] in [time frame] without [common objection]." Proof/story: 3–6 sentences. Short, concrete, credible. One clear step: "Start with [step 1]." Engagement: "Want my checklist? Comment 'CHECK' and I'll send it."

The 30-minute weekly workflow

You don't need a content department. You need a habit.

Monday (10 min): Pick your ONE for the week. One audience. One outcome.

Wednesday (15 min): Draft two posts. Use the template. Cut filler.

Friday (5 min): Show up in the comments for 5 solid minutes — answer, ask, invite DMs. That's it. Consistency beats virality.

Comment strategy that actually builds business

Reply fast to the first 10 comments. Speed signals presence.

Ask back: "Curious — what's the blocker on your team?" Pull the thread.

Move the qualified ones to DM with a micro-ask: "Want the 5-step SOP? DM me 'SOP' and I'll send it."

Close the loop publicly: "Sent!" Your audience sees you deliver.

This is how posts turn into a pipeline.

Quality metrics to track (ignore the vanity)

Replies per 1,000 views (conversation density)

Save rate (did this earn a second look?)

Inbound DMs per post (real intent)

% of comments from the ONE (are the right people talking back?)

If these four move up, you're winning — even if views are flat.

Common traps to avoid

Spray-and-pray topics. If your post could apply to anyone, it will land with no one.

If your post could apply to anyone, it will land with no one. Jargon flexing. If the ONE wouldn't say it out loud, don't type it.

If the ONE wouldn't say it out loud, don't type it. Burying the lead. Put the outcome in the first two lines.

Put the outcome in the first two lines. CTA soup. One ask per post. Not three.

One ask per post. Not three. Ghosting your comments. If you won't show up after you post, don't expect your audience to.

How to pick your ONE (when you serve multiple)

Rotate deliberately:

Week 1: Potential customers

Week 2: Current users (expansion/retention)

Week 3: Investors/partners

Week 4: Founder peers (recruiting, brand)

Write for one each week. Let the others eavesdrop.

A 5-minute edit pass to run through before you hit 'post'

Highlight every "you." Not enough? Rewrite. Cut your first sentence. Start where the heat begins. Swap abstractions for specifics. "Grow fast" → "Add $20k MRR in 60 days." Add one question. Make it answerable in one line. Pick one CTA. Comment, DM or click — choose.

Bring it home

Crowds don't buy. People do. So pick your person. Speak their language. Prove you've been where they are. Invite a next step. Do this, and your posts stop sounding like ads to everyone and start feeling like help to someone.

Talk to one — and watch how many of your right-fit customers show up.