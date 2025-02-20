Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Remote work is growing every year. A recent Gusto report even found that "Companies that started in the last three years tended to be either completely remote (31%) or hybrid (47%)." That means entrepreneurs are more likely to need travel-friendly work accessories, which should definitely include a lightweight charger for multiple devices. Fortunately, a 100W Omega USB-C GaN Charger perfectly fits that description and is currently 49% off, selling for just $59.99.

Why professionals are choosing this charger

This is among the smallest and most powerful chargers on the market, with an ultra-compact design that's smaller than a credit card and weighs just 5.46 ounces. With its three USB ports and global compatibility, it can simultaneously connect to a laptop, tablet and smartphone no matter where you are. It is the ultimate charging solution, featuring two 100W USB-C ports and a 22.5W USB-A port. The independent port limits ensure the most accurate distribution of power by keeping charging balanced with no preference.

This charger has advanced IC software that supports the latest fast-charging devices with 20W speeds. It also supports fast recalibration, with zero delay for the USB-C ports and minimal delay for its USB-A port. It protects against short-circuiting, over-current, over-voltage, and overheating.

The GaN uses Navitas GaNFast for superior efficient heat dissipation. If you aren't in the tech industry, that means your expensive hardware has some extra protection against overheating while charging (a pretty common problem). It even has a graphene cooling membrane that provides advanced heat management, which keeps its internal temperatures under 110ºC and its external temperature below 60ºC.

Get the 100W Omega USB-C GaN Charger while it's on sale for only $59.99, a 49% discount off the regular $119 retail price.

StackSocial prices subject to change.