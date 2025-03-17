Why So Many Business Owners Use MacBooks Power, performance, battery life, and in this case, price.

By StackCommerce Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

There's a reason MacBooks are so popular among entrepreneurs. They're an excellent choice if you need a reliable computer for everything from basic browsing to more demanding productivity tools. MacBook prices are a common barrier, particularly for startups, but this one just went on sale. Instead of paying $1,499 for a MacBook Air, you can get it for only $509.97.

Why get a MacBook?

This MacBook uses Apple's M1 chipset and offers up to 3.5x faster performance compared to Intel-based models. If you're used to a little lag every time you boot up QuickBooks, this may help. The 8-core GPU significantly boosts graphics performance, too. Design work, presentations, or even video editing may be easier on this computer.

Battery life is essential for busy professionals, but this Mac doesn't disappoint. With up to 18 hours of video playback, this MacBook Air makes sure that you won't be scrambling for an outlet during long meetings or business trips. Plus, the fanless design keeps it running quietly while you're in a focused work session.

Savvy business owners know to be suspicious of a deal that seems too good. Here's why this computer is marked down.

This particular MacBook Air is a Grade "A" refurbished model, meaning it's in near-mint condition with minimal signs of use.

March 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT is the cutoff to get a MacBook Air on sale for $509.97.

Apple MacBook Air 13.3" (2020) M1 MGN63LL/A 8GB RAM 128GB SSD Space Gray (Refurbished) - $509.99

