Will This New AI Replace ChatGPT? It's easier to use, has more features, and it's less expensive.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

ChatGPT might have finally met its match. While everyone—likely including yourself—flocked to the chatbot when it was first released, many are leaving it for this new AI tool. They're saying it's easier to use, has more features, and it's less expensive. So, what is it?

You probably haven't heard the name 1minAI yet, but get ready to start seeing it in headlines. With only a one-time payment, you get a whole suite of preset AI tools powered by models like GPT, Gemini, and Llama. And right now, that lifetime payment is at its lowest price ever: $29.97 (reg. $234).

How to use 1minAI

If you're used to using ChatGPT, the 1minAI user experience is a bit different—smoother. Instead of wrangling with a chatbot, browse a whole list of AI tools for writing, image generation, audio transcription, video, and code on a sidebar panel.

You no longer have to waste your premium credits explaining to ChatGPT what you're looking for—1minAI's pre-trained bots already know based on the prompt you select. Here's how easy it is to generate an AI image with 1minIA:

  • Open the image generator tool.
  • Select an AI model: DALL-E, Midjourney, Leonardo, Flux, or Stable Diffusion.
  • Enter a prompt for your image.
  • Hit "create" and cash in some of your monthly credits.

Some requests take up more credits than others, but your stash replenishes each month. You also get additional free credits just by visiting the web app each day.

See what all the rage is about when a 1minAI lifetime subscription is on sale for $29.97 (reg. $234). No coupon is needed to get this lowest price ever.

1minAI: Lifetime Subscription - $29.97

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Account Manager

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Franchise

This Franchise Saves 6 Items From Landfills Every Second. Here's How It Thinks About Sustainable Growth.

With over 1,300 locally-owned franchises and a 99% franchise renewal rate, this resale giant blends purpose with profitability.

By Carl Stoffers
Side Hustle

After This 26-Year-Old Got Hooked on ChatGPT, He Built a 'Simple' Side Hustle Around the Bot That Brings In $4,000 a Month

Dhanvin Siriam wanted to build something that made revenue from ChatGPT, and once he did, he says, "It just caught on."

By Frances Dodds
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Science & Technology

5 Rule-Bending AI Hacks to Make Your Mornings More Productive and Profitable

By 2025, AI will transform productivity by streamlining workflows and cutting costs. Major companies like Microsoft, Google, and OpenAI are leading the way, advancing AI into "Phase 3," where tools act as digital assistants. Discover 5 AI hacks to boost efficiency and redefine your daily routine.

By Ben Angel
Leadership

The End of Bureaucracy — How Leadership Must Evolve in the Age of Artificial Intelligence

What if bureaucracy, the very system designed to maintain order, is now the greatest obstacle to progress?

By Alex Goryachev
Business News

A New Hampshire City Was Named the Hottest Housing Market in the U.S. This Year. Here's the Top 10 for 2024.

Zillow released its annual lists featuring the top housing markets, small towns, coastal cities, and geographic regions. Here's a look at the top real estate markets and towns in 2024.

By Erin Davis