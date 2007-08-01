10 Off-the-Wall Businesses

These businesses prove that no idea is too odd to find success.

August 1, 2007

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If your livelihood revolved around doing something that most people have never heard of, how easy would it be for you to describe your off-the-wall business? We're sure you'd find a way to do it, especially if you'd found a way to make a pretty penny from it.

Which is exactly what the following businesses have found a way to do. Join us as we pay tribute to these 14 business owners who service a less-than-ordinary niche market and are becoming rich in the process.