10 Buzzwords You Need to Know

An abbreviation for "entrepreneur" that, for reasons obvious, has mainly been embraced by slang-obsessed teenagers and Netspeak devotees.After the VCs kicked Mr. Sands and his ill-fitting suit to the curb, he downed a few beers at a bar and took the mic: "The first step/to becomin' a 'trep/is to find the funding./ Or you'll be left wonderin'/why you wasted all this time/on a dream with no rhyme or reason," he freestyled, poorly.