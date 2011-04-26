Nine Notable Pizza Entrepreneurs

Ike Sewell and Ric Riccardo1943155The Numero Uno -- sausage, pepperoni, onions, peppers, mushrooms, chunky tomato sauce, and mozzarella and grated Romano cheeses$2 million

What people know today as Chicago deep-dish pizza is said to be the invention of Ike Sewell (above) and Ric Riccardo, who wanted a pizza that was more like a meal rather than just a snack. The men cooked up a recipe and opened the first Pizzeria Uno restaurant at the corner of Ohio Street and Wabash Avenue in Chicago. The concept gained in popularity. Their first restaurant outside of Chicago opened in Boston in 1979. Their first franchise opened the following year in Washington, D.C. While deep-dish pizza is still the standby, the brand now is Uno Chicago Grill. More than 100 items are on the menu.