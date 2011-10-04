10 Movies About Entrepreneurs

A look at some of Hollywood's best films that showcase the real and invented lives of business owners.

October 4, 2011

The real-life and fictional lives of entrepreneurs have been the subjects of major Hollywood movies for decades. From comedies to dramas, they chronicle desperate struggles and soaring successes. They capture the most compelling character traits of business creators -- such as drive, passion, dedication, and sometimes even obsessiveness and destructiveness.

Sounds exciting, doesn't it? No wonder, then, that seven of the films on our list of movies that feature entrepreneurs have been nominated for Best Picture in the Academy Awards (of them, Forrest Gump won the top honor in 1994).

Here are our picks for some of the best movies about entrepreneurs, listed in chronological order.