A Look at Shark Tank's Most Memorable Deals

November 30, 2012

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You win some, you lose some. And with dozens of business pitches over the first three seasons of ABC's wildly popular Shark Tank, the investors are bound to have varied results.



Here, we take a look at some of the most successful startup pitches, like Ava the Elephant, a medicine dispenser from the premiere episode, that has since seen over $1 million in sales. We also highlight some of the flops, including Body Jac, a fitness device that Barbara Corcoran calls her "worst investment."

