Day #8: 7 Practical -- But Not Boring! -- Gifts Made By Indie Merchants

EDITOR’S PICK

Product: HandAble Mobile Device Holder

Price: $12.95

Website: www.handable.com



It’s the worst feeling: You see your iPhone slipping out of your hand and before you can reach down fast enough to grab it, it hits the ground and the screen shatters. That’s what motivated David Block of Irvine, Calif., to create HandAble. “So many folks use smartphones for everything these days,” says Block. “And, many will experience the horror of dropping, or nearly dropping, their iPhone.” The HandAble accessory attaches to the back of your device -- be it Android, Amazon Kindle, Kindle Fire, Apple IPad or Samsung tablets -- and fits through your fingers to prevent you from dropping the mobile device.

Editors’ comments: The HandAble makes a perfect stocking stuffer for the clumsey techie in the family. While we have seen other mobile-device attachments that stick to your hand or give you a better grip, this one is cooler, we think, because it gives you versatility to switch your device from horizontal to vertical seamlessly. And while we probably wouldn’t use it that much for a phone, it does make sense for a tablet. Also, the little widget isn’t too cumbersome, which is nice for tucking away in a purse or jacket pocket, and this is the type of gadget that we would use every single day.