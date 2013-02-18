A Peek Inside Houston's Startup Scene

A low cost of living, diverse population, and deep ties to energy and life sciences are just a few of the perks for new ventures blowing out of H-town.

February 18, 2013

Houston's budding entrepreneurs aren't hanging up shingles for lack of better options. With energy and life sciences playing a big role in the city's economy, the recession didn't hit Houston as hard as it did in many places. (Please see related story, "Startups Bubbling Up in Houston.")

Nevertheless, new ventures have sprung up in recent years, ushered by accelerators, co-working spaces and other new resources. Not surprisingly, many of these startups have close ties to the energy and healthcare fields.

Here's a look at some upstarts coming out of H-town.

