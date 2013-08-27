7 Computer Keyboards That Broke the Mold

August 27, 2013

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ready for a handy office upgrade? Microsoft has introduced its Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard, dubbed "the Manta Ray" because of its shape. The wireless accessory's split design boasts a cushioned palm rest, an attachable riser and the option to bundle with a separate numeric keypad and a mouse that's much more spherical than whatever is hovering under your hand right now.

So far, the Sculpt is earning favorable reviews: All Things D praises its thin and light design that effectively lessened wrist strain after a week of use, and Mashable says "preventing stress injuries never looked so good."

It's not often that the tech world gets this excited about, of all things, a keyboard. Then again, some keyboards are too unique to ignore.

Here's a look at seven of them.

