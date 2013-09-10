Where New York Mayor Candidates Stand on Business and Entrepreneurship

From former Congressman Anthony Weiner to Gristedes owner John Catsimatidis and the first openly gay New York City Council Speaker Christine Quinn, the slate of candidates in the Big Apple primary is diverse and opinionated.

September 10, 2013

New York City is a beacon of commerce around the globe and the leader of the Big Apple has a powerful seat at the table in policy discussions about business.

Michael Bloomberg is coming to the end of his third term and will pass the baton when the next New York City mayor is elected in November. Bloomberg, a self-made billionaire, founded the financial software, data and media company most famous for the data terminal bearing his name. He has been a controversial leader in the business community. Some have cheered his ability to polish the reputation of New York City, a boon for all the businesses operating in the Big Apple. He has also rubbed many business advocates the wrong way for what some consider overbearing regulations, criticizing for running a “nanny state.” The most infamous regulatory battle was Bloomberg’s attempt to ban the sale of large sodas in the city, which ultimately was overturned.

Here is a look at the major candidates for the next Mayor of New York, their backgrounds and notable planks of their proposed agenda for small business and entrepreneurship if elected. The primary, when the field of candidates will be narrowed to one per major party, is today, Sept. 10.

