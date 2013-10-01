What's in the Stars for Entrepreneurs This Month?
For ages, entrepreneurs have read tea leaves, studied palms, examined numbers and, of course, turned to the stars to glean insights on how to handle tough business decisions. Should they seek outside funding or bootstrap? Hire additional help or run a lean model? Sell, merge, go public?
While looking to the stars for future outcomes may not be the most scientific approach, it can be a fun way to see what the world has in store for you -- even if it means reading between the lines and trying to translate what planetary alignment means for you.
For this month, we celebrate the Libra (born between September 23 and October 22). The seventh sign of the zodiac tends to enjoy being around people, keeping things balanced and strategy.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Professional: For the first week of the month, there can be a good flow of money, but also the temptation to spend cash on things you don't need. Be careful with your discussions around monetary matters from mid-month on. You will want to put everything in writing, so there are no misunderstandings of who is responsible for what with money or business dealings.
New opportunities may be presented. Although the energy around business is positive, it is important to be realistic about what can and can't be achieved. Be careful that someone doesn’t lead you down an unrealistic path of expectation. You are capable of coming to your own conclusions and should take note of your own good judgment.
Entrepreneurial Success Tip: A creative project can move forward. Ensure you are adequately looked after financially in any agreements.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Professional: This is a positive month business-wise. There will be a few ups and down and some moments of uncertainty, but stay focused. You will need to be organized to keep the level of productivity up and the momentum flowing. If you remain on track, you will make headway.
Mercury -- the communication planet -- does go retrograde on the 21st, but potentially disruptive energy can kick in around mid-month. It possible, you should get any official business set, signed and sealed during the first half of the month.
Mars the planet of motivation is still in your business zone until mid-month, so you will need to stay focused on your work-plan to be productive. It is easy to get distracted during this time, but if you use Mars' energy to your advantage, you can move ahead faster than you think is humanly possible.
Entrepreneurial success tip: Someone can provide business savvy information. Be careful you don’t judge and dismiss her because of her appearance.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Professional: You are heading into a busy and productive time. On the 15th, it will be all systems go. However, your motivating energy needs to be managed to take full advantage of its effect. If you don’t get organized and be strict with your time management, you will be busy but not productive. For the first half of the month, it is important to clear your desk of overdue jobs, so you can get ready for business.
New business is possible this month, but be careful of overestimating the financial return. It is best to do your projections on a realistic base.
Entrepreneurial success tip: Keep your eye on the prize and be quietly confident.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Professional: You are entering a new phase with your work life, and one where you need to cut your losses to be able to move into a bright new future.
People in authority can push your buttons this month, and it is important to keep a business-like persona so you can stay in control of proceedings. When emotions get in the picture they can get in the way.
For the first half of the month, there will be some urgency to get a financial matter resolved. Later in the month, this situation will have some significance on you overall growth and power of attraction.
Entrepreneurial success tip: As one door closes another one will open. When there is a void, something better can come into your life.
Aquarius (Janurary 20-February 18)
Professional: Wow, everything is happening in your career zone -- this month is hot with activity. Venus in your house for the first week can help you connect with the right people. Your contacts have never been more valuable, and it is important to treat them with respect.
On the 23rd, you will get real about business and what you want to achieve. However, on the 21st, Mercury the planet of communication and commerce goes retrograde and can cause all sorts of mayhem, so you will want to make sure you get your message across to people in business in the way you intend.
More emphasis will be on money from mid-month on. It is important to keep a level of control even if you are not totally in charge of the bank account.
Entrepreneurial success tip: Whatever you do this month, it’s important to build for the future. Don’t get too caught up in what is happening today.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Professional: It has never been more important to build and nurture your contacts. On the eighth of the month, you can make connections with people who will be influential business-wise in your life.
The most important thing with business this month for you is to get in touch with what you really want to do in your life. Once you have a clear vision of the direction you want to head in, the rest will unfold.
Someone’s actions at the beginning of the month can force your hand in some way financially.
The full moon later in the month on the 18th can bring things to a head with you being able to close a door and start afresh.
Entrepreneurial success tip: You can listen to other people’s advice, but your opinion is the only one that really matters.
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Professional: Right from the start of the month, it is likely you will have a power struggle with someone who could try and step on your territory. It’s the challenge of life that you enjoy the most, so bring it on.
Be careful of authority figures. Sometimes it is necessary to play by the rules, at least until you can attain a position where you can be instrumental in bending them.
For the first half of the month you have a small window of time to get organized but after the 15th, you will so busy it will be difficult to keep up with everything. The pace can prove to be a little stressful but also exhilarating.
Working in a team environment is the key to success this month, and the people you collaborate with can end up being prosperous partnerships.
Entrepreneurial success tip: When you listen and let others do the talking they can reveal their intentions.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Professional: Be careful at the start of the month that you don’t let love and money get too entangled. If you are doing business with a friend or close colleague, you will want to keep emotions out of the equation -- this is particularly noteworthy around mid-month. There will be opportunities, but they will require your full attention. You will have to work to make them a reality.
You will want to keep a level head and be professional at all times to let those in charge know you are the right person for the job.
Someone you meet and connect with over this month can help you financially. Be supportive in some way that takes the strain off money matters.
Entrepreneurial success tip: Change can be difficult but a new beginning can open doors you have not even imagined.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Professional: The way you communicate and express yourself at work is very important this month, particularly on the 21st. It is important to make sure you get your message across in the way you intend it to be heard, but around this date there could be confusion. You will want to make sure everyone is on the same page.
An opportunity that comes your way could be excellent, but it may be that someone gets a little carried away with their enthusiasm and paints a picture that is a little (or a lot) better than it actually is. Play it safe and cut their projection in half to avoid disappointment.
It is wise to set a budget with your spending for personal and professional use. When you are able to see where you are spending, you have more control over how much of it stays in your bank account.
Entrepreneurial success tip: Family and friends could have some good advice, but it’s your life, and you get the last say.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Professional: Full moon madness in your solar house of career and business can change the status quo of your work situation in a way that you see something or someone for what and who they really are. With more information you can make a more informed decision.
Connections you make now can be beneficial for your career and help you move in the direction you have laid out in your plans.
This is also a good time to update your personal image, as first impressions do count and can be a powerful representation of who you are.
There is nothing surer in life than change. And while we like to have everything running smoothly, when our lives are in chaos it means we are in the middle of evolving, which can move us to a different and better place.
Entrepreneurial success tip: You have one chance to make a dynamic impression -- planning is crucial.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
Professional: A leader naturally gravitates to the top, and you are a leadership sign. Not everyone can manage people, but with your confidence, you can. However, it is possible you will have some opposition to take charge of a situation, and a strategic approach rather than a "think now act later" way or operation will get you a better result.
Money comes and goes, and with Mars -- the planet of action and rash thinking -- moving into your money zone mid-month, you will want to be careful not to get involve in any risky business. You want your dollars to work for you, not be squandered away on things you don’t need or on bad investments.
Entrepreneurial success tip: Broaden your vision and be imaginative about what can be done. At the same time be realistic about the how-to-steps.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Professional: With action planet Mars the motivator transiting to your sign on the 15th of the month, you are likely to be run off your feet. If you thought you were busy before, you better get yourself organized and clear outstanding jobs in the first couple of weeks, because life is about to enter the fast lane. Anything that does not rate as top priority will automatically fall to the bottom of the list.
Life is full of compromises. When it concerns money, you need to get think about how much you are willing to give, so you have a cut off point.
This month’s full moon can highlight someone’s intentions and make her transparent. If there is something you need to know, the universe will make sure you see a situation for what it is.
Entrepreneurial success tip: Trust your instincts, your first thought is usually the right thought.