These Famous People Have Tickets for Richard Branson's Space Flights

December 9, 2013

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

While most are finalizing their annual holiday travel plans, a select few are dropping a pretty penny for a seat on Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic flights to space.

Tickets for the two-hour SpaceShipTwo voyage, the first-ever commercial space exploration, are $250,000 a pop. The journey requires three days of pre-flight preparation, team-bonding and training onsite at Spaceport America in New Mexico. “Learning how to make the most of the time in microgravity and tips on how to be comfortable and safe in macro gravity will form an important part of the preparation, as well as to be thoroughly familiar with all safety and emergency procedures,” says a Virgin Galactic representative.

The vehicle is also equipped with plenty of in-board and out-board fixed cameras to record the experience for posterity, and will collect footage for an NBC broadcast. Full space test flights are tentatively scheduled to begin late 2013, with commercial flights expected to lift off come 2014.

