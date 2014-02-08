Starting a Business

Where Are They Now: Meet Facebook's First 20 Employees

Where Are They Now: Meet Facebook's First 20 Employees
Image credit: LinkedIn
Early Facebooker Matt Cohler was also an early member of LinkedIn.
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Facebook recently turned 10. Who were the people behind Facebook back then, when it was just a startup?

How did they find Facebook in 2004, and where are the first 20 employees now?

Many of Facebook's first employees are no longer at the company. Some left to join other successful tech companies like Playdom and Twitter. Others started their own companies like Quora, Asana and YouTube.

Those who remained at Facebook now have executive positions. Many of them are now absurdly rich.

Out of the first 20 employees, only two were women.

Where Are They Now: Meet Facebook's First 20 Employees

Gilles Mischler built and designed Facebook's IT infrastructure from the ground up.

Gilles Mischler built and designed Facebook's IT infrastructure from the ground up.
Image credit: LinkedIn

Employed by Facebook from: June 2005 - May 2010

Position at Facebook: SiteOps Engineer

Where he is now: After Facebook, Mischler went to Playdom. He was only there for a few weeks when the company was acquired by Disney for more than $700 million. Mischler then went to Nokia as a network engineer. Now he's a consultant for fast-growing companies.

Where Are They Now: Meet Facebook's First 20 Employees

You can thank engineer Scott Marlette for being able to visually stalk all of your friends. He created Facebook's photo application.

You can thank engineer Scott Marlette for being able to visually stalk all of your friends. He created Facebook's photo application.

Employed by Facebook from: June 2005 - January 2010

Position at Facebook: Engineer, Product Manager

Where he is now: Marlette went on to co-found GoodRx and advise a startup, ProperFlow.

Where Are They Now: Meet Facebook's First 20 Employees

Dan Neff had a short, five-month stint as one of Facebook's first employees and was responsible for rolling out new site features.

Dan Neff had a short, five-month stint as one of Facebook's first employees and was responsible for rolling out new site features.
Image credit: LinkedIn
Dan Neff had a short stint at Facebook before joining Adobe.

Employed by Facebook from: May 2005 - October 2005

Position at Facebook: Build/Release Engineer

Where he is now: Operations Lead at Adobe Systems, per his LinkedIn page.

Where Are They Now: Meet Facebook's First 20 Employees

Aaron Sittig was brought on by Sean Parker. He created the concept of tagging friends in Facebook pictures and "liking" posts.

Employed by Facebook from: May 2005 - December 2o12

Position at Facebook: Design Strategy Lead

Where he is now: Sittig left Facebook in December 2012. He's close friends with Mark Zuckerberg, who attended his wedding in 2011. Sittig hasn't updated his LinkedIn profile since he left Facebook.

Where Are They Now: Meet Facebook's First 20 Employees

Naomi Gleit was tasked with making sure "literally everyone in the world was on the site."

Naomi Gleit was tasked with making sure "literally everyone in the world was on the site."

Employed by Facebook from: April 2005 - Present

Position at Facebook: Marketing Associate

Where she is now: Director of Product for Growth and Engagement at Facebook. Gleit told Lean In how she landed the early job at Facebook soon after she graduated from Stanford University (hint: by leaning in).

Where Are They Now: Meet Facebook's First 20 Employees

Nick Heyman was in charge of handling Facebook's explosive traffic, although he wasn't there for very long.

Nick Heyman was in charge of handling Facebook's explosive traffic, although he wasn't there for very long.
Image credit: Twitter via @nheyma
Nick Heyman was an early Facebook employee.

Employed by Facebook from: April 2005

Position at Facebook: Director of Operations

Where he is now: Heyman worked at Friendster, Facebook and then Twitter. He's an investor in startups such as PandaWhale and ShopPad.

Where Are They Now: Meet Facebook's First 20 Employees

Steve King directed Facebook's media sales and was responsible for getting the first big advertisers on board like Panasonic and Microsoft.

Steve King directed Facebook's media sales and was responsible for getting the first big advertisers on board like Panasonic and Microsoft.
Image credit: Steve King via BizJournal
Kevin Colleran, PJ Solomon, Tricia Black and Steve King were Facebook's first ad sales team.

Employed by Facebook from: April 2005 - July 2006

Position at Facebook: Director, Media Sales

Where he is now: After Facebook, King joined LocaModa as its VP of Sales. Now he's a general partner at Second & Fourth, a group of seed investors in Boston.

Where Are They Now: Meet Facebook's First 20 Employees

Tricia Black worked at Y2M, a firm that sold ads for college magazines. Eduardo Saverin set up a meeting with Black, who began selling ads for Facebook and eventually became the first VP of Sales.

Tricia Black worked at Y2M, a firm that sold ads for college magazines. Eduardo Saverin set up a meeting with Black, who began selling ads for Facebook and eventually became the first VP of Sales.
Image credit: LinkedIn

Employed by Facebook from: March 2005 - June 2006

Position at Facebook: VP, Advertising Sales

What she's doing now: Black has been self-employed since she left Facebook, per her LinkedIn page.

Where Are They Now: Meet Facebook's First 20 Employees

Steve Chen left Facebook after a few short months to start YouTube.

Steve Chen left Facebook after a few short months to start YouTube.
Image credit: Twettey.com

Employed by Facebook: For a few months in 2005

Position at Facebook: Senior Software Engineer

Where he is now: Chen went on to co-found YouTube, which he sold to Google for $1 billion. He co-founded another company, AVOS, in 2011.

Where Are They Now: Meet Facebook's First 20 Employees

Next to Zuckerberg, Kevin Colleran has been the longest-serving Facebook employee. He lived with Zuckerberg in the 2004 Palo Alto summer sublet.

Next to Zuckerberg, Kevin Colleran has been the longest-serving Facebook employee. He lived with Zuckerberg in the 2004 Palo Alto summer sublet.

Employed by Facebook from: April 2005 - July 2011

Position at Facebook: Global Partnerships

Where he is now: Colleran was one of the last initial employees to leave Facebook. Now he's a startup investor at General Catalyst.

 

Where Are They Now: Meet Facebook's First 20 Employees

Matt Cohler was brought on by Peter Thiel and was formerly one of the founding members of LinkedIn.

Matt Cohler was brought on by Peter Thiel and was formerly one of the founding members of LinkedIn.
Image credit: LinkedIn

Employed by Facebook from: February 2005 - October 2008

Position at Facebook: VP Product Management

Where he is now: Cohler is a general partner at Benchmark Capital and serves on a number of startup boards, including Asana, Couchsurfing, Quora and formerly Instagram. He was also an early member of LinkedIn.

Where Are They Now: Meet Facebook's First 20 Employees

Ezra Callahan had been roommates with Sean Parker and was hired to "whittle away" at Eduardo Saverin's CFO responsibilities.

Ezra Callahan had been roommates with Sean Parker and was hired to "whittle away" at Eduardo Saverin's CFO responsibilities.
Image credit: Whoownsfacebook

Where he is now: According to his LinkedIn page, Callahan is living in the Los Angeles area. He hasn't listed any new jobs since his Facebook employment. But a few years ago, he decided to invest in a Palm Springs hotel after he noticed millennials flocking there. The Examiner wrote about his plans then: "[Callahan] and his architect Chris Pardo unveiled their plans for a hip, new hotel and restaurant at 1551 N. Palm Canyon, between Vista Chino and Stevens. Their 32-room contemporary hotel, called 'ARRIVE,' is significant because it will anchor the north end of the Uptown Design District - itself a major hit that has seen one restaurant and retailer after another splash new life onto the Desert scene."

Where Are They Now: Meet Facebook's First 20 Employees

James Pereira was Facebook's 7th employee. He left three years later.

James Pereira was Facebook's 7th employee. He left three years later.

Employed by Facebook from: July 2004 - August 2007

Position at Facebook: Engineer

Where he is now: Pereira now lives in Portland, Ore., according to his Facebook page. It's not clear what he does for work.

Where Are They Now: Meet Facebook's First 20 Employees

Sean Parker was an early employee at Napster and was founding president of Facebook.

Employed by Facebook from: June 2004 - January 2006

Position at Facebook: President

Where he is now: Parker tried to create a new buzzy video startup, Airtime, but it flopped. Last summer, he infamously got married in an extravagant outdoor affair. Now he's a managing partner of Founder's Fund. He's also heavily involved in Spotify as a board member, one of many startups he's invested in.

Where Are They Now: Meet Facebook's First 20 Employees

Taner Halicioglu was Facebook's first "real" employee outside of the founders. He built out the entire initial hardware infrastructure.

Taner Halicioglu was Facebook's first "real" employee outside of the founders. He built out the entire initial hardware infrastructure.
Image credit: UCSD

Employed by Facebook from: October 2004 - November 2009

Position at Facebook: Senior Software/Operations Engineer

Where he is now:Halicioglu became theLead Reliability Engineer of Battle.net at Blizzard Entertainment. Now he is a lecturer at UC San Diego in the school's Computer Science and Engineering department.

Where Are They Now: Meet Facebook's First 20 Employees

Eduardo Saverin was a Facebook co-founder and its first CFO. He famously sued Mark Zuckerberg and the two reached a settlement.

Eduardo Saverin was a Facebook co-founder and its first CFO. He famously sued Mark Zuckerberg and the two reached a settlement.

Employed by Facebook from: February 2004

Position at Facebook: Co-founder

Where he is now: After winning a legal battle with Facebook which let him retain his co-founder status, Saverin began angel investing in startups like Qwiki and Chris Hughes' Jumo. In 2011, Saverin (who was born in Brazil) renounced his U.S. citizenship,* likely because of the taxes he'd have to pay following Facebook's public offering. He says he has no hard feelings when it comes to Facebook or Mark Zuckerberg, who ousted him from the company shortly after its launch.

Correction: Saverin was born in Brazil, but he went to Singapore after he renounced his U.S. citizenship.

Where Are They Now: Meet Facebook's First 20 Employees

Chris Hughes co-founded Facebook and served as the site's spokesman. He later coordinated all social networking aspects of Obama's 2008 campaign.

Chris Hughes co-founded Facebook and served as the site's spokesman. He later coordinated all social networking aspects of Obama's 2008 campaign.

Employed by Facebook from: February 2004

Position at Facebook: Co-founder

Where he is now: Hughes went on to co-found Jumo, a startup that tries to utilize social media to change the world. He is also an investor in UpWorthy, a viral news startup. His husband, Sean Eldridge, is interested in politics and in earning a congressional seat. The pair bought a multimillion-dollar home in the Hudson Valley, possibly with the hope of moving Eldridge's political career forward.

Where Are They Now: Meet Facebook's First 20 Employees

Andrew McCollum designed Facebook's first logo and worked on a side project with Zuckerberg, Wirehog.

Andrew McCollum designed Facebook's first logo and worked on a side project with Zuckerberg, Wirehog.
Image credit: Wownesia

Employed by Facebook from: February 2004 - September 2006

Position at Facebook: Engineer, Co-founder

Where he is now: McCollum joined Flybridge Capital Partners as an entrepreneur in residence in 2011. Then he became one at VC firm NEA. Now he's invested and involved in other tech startups, such as Quilt and JobSpice.

 

Where Are They Now: Meet Facebook's First 20 Employees

Dustin Moskovitz, Facebook's first CTO, was Mark Zuckerberg's roommate. The two dropped out of Harvard together to move to California and work on Facebook.

Employed by Facebook from: February 2004 - November 2009

Position at Facebook: Co-founder

Where he is now: Co-founder at Asana, investor in tech startups such as Path, Venmo, Flipboard and NationBuilder.

Where Are They Now: Meet Facebook's First 20 Employees

Mark Zuckerberg founded Facebook. The blue design of the site is partially because of his red-green color blindness.

Mark Zuckerberg founded Facebook. The blue design of the site is partially because of his red-green color blindness.

Employed by Facebook from: February 2004 - Present

Position at Facebook: CEO and co-founder

Where he is now: Still at Facebook but much, much richer.

Where Are They Now: Meet Facebook's First 20 Employees

BONUS: Adam D'Angelo was high school friends with Mark Zuckerberg and eventually left Facebook to found Quora.

BONUS: Adam D'Angelo was high school friends with Mark Zuckerberg and eventually left Facebook to found Quora.

Employed by Facebook from: November 2006 - June 2008. Although he technically wasn't one of the first 20 employees, D'Angleo was one of Zuckerberg's best high school friends and worked on the social network site long before he was on the payroll.

Position at Facebook: CTO

Where he is now: Co-founder and CEO of Quora

