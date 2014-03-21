From Beethoven to Marissa Mayer: The Bizarre Habits of Highly Creative People

March 21, 2014

This story originally appeared on Business Insider



If you want to be successful, you may need to get a little weird.

According to Harvard psychologist Shelley Carson, eccentric people tend to be more creative because of something called "cognitive disinhibition."Basically, creative folks have less of a filter on their thoughts and actions, which makes them more likely to do things that don’t follow the norms of behavior.

Looking at the lives of immensely successful people, it becomes clear that strangeness has its benefits. From Marissa Mayer's eccentric sleeping schedule to Ludwig van Beethoven's affinity for composing in the bathtub, here's a look some weird habits that have fueled success.