8 Things You Never Knew Your iPhone's Headphones Could Do
These controls are simple and easy to remember while still allowing for a wide range of control over your device.
You can even use them to ignore a phone call.
Play or pause a song or video.
Tap the center button once to pause, and once again to resume.
Fast forward or rewind through a song.
Fast forward by tapping the center button twice and holding down on the second tap. Rewind by tapping three times and holding down the third tap.
Switch between calls.
Take a picture.
Inside the default camera app, press the volume up button to take a picture. This doesn't work with other camera apps, such as Instagram.
Activate Siri.
Skip to the next song.
Answer and end calls.
Just tap the center button once to answer and once to hang up.
