iPhone Tricks

8 Things You Never Knew Your iPhone's Headphones Could Do

  • --shares
Add to Queue
This story originally appeared on Business Insider
The three buttons on Apple's standard white iPhone earbuds can be pressed in combinations that pretty much eliminate the need to take the phone out of your pocket.

These controls are simple and easy to remember while still allowing for a wide range of control over your device.

You can even use them to ignore a phone call.

Start Slideshow
8 Things You Never Knew Your iPhone's Headphones Could Do

Play or pause a song or video.

Tap the center button once to pause, and once again to resume.

 

 

Related: A Colorado Man Is Connected To 700 Sensors That Record Every Detail Of His Life

Next Slide
8 Things You Never Knew Your iPhone's Headphones Could Do

Fast forward or rewind through a song.

Fast forward by tapping the center button twice and holding down on the second tap. Rewind by tapping three times and holding down the third tap.

Next Slide
8 Things You Never Knew Your iPhone's Headphones Could Do

Switch between calls.

Switch to a new incoming call by tapping the center button once. You can end that new call by holding down the center button for two seconds.
Next Slide
8 Things You Never Knew Your iPhone's Headphones Could Do

Take a picture.

Inside the default camera app, press the volume up button to take a picture. This doesn't work with other camera apps, such as Instagram.

 

 

Related: Look At The Crazy New Robots Coming Out Of Japan

Next Slide
8 Things You Never Knew Your iPhone's Headphones Could Do

Activate Siri.

If you're sporting an iPhone 4S of iPhone 5, tap and hold the center button to activate Siri.
Next Slide
8 Things You Never Knew Your iPhone's Headphones Could Do

Skip to the next song.

Double-tap the center button to skip to the next song. (You can even triple-tap to go to the previous song.)
Next Slide
8 Things You Never Knew Your iPhone's Headphones Could Do

Answer and end calls.

Just tap the center button once to answer and once to hang up.

 

 

Related: 4 Alternatives To Oculus Rift For People Who Hate The Facebook Deal

Next Slide
8 Things You Never Knew Your iPhone's Headphones Could Do

Ignore incoming calls.

Press and hold the center button for a couple seconds, then release it. You'll hear two beeps when the call's been disconnected.
Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • 8 Things You Never Knew Your iPhone's Headphones Could Do
  • Play or pause a song or video.
  • Fast forward or rewind through a song.
  • Switch between calls.
  • Take a picture.
  • Activate Siri.
  • Skip to the next song.
  • Answer and end calls.
  • Ignore incoming calls.
 Next Slide