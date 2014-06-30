The 20 Best Airlines In the World

June 30, 2014 10 min read

This story originally appeared on Business Insider



With fees on the rise and service quality on the decline, flying commercial these days can be an unpleasant experience. Fortunately for fliers, some airlines still put customers first.

We found the world's best airlines for flying economy class, and, for the second year in a row, Singapore Airlines has taken the top spot on our list.

To create this annual list, we devised a ranking system based on the two most important factors for a pleasant trip: an enjoyable experience in the plane, and timely departure and arrival. We looked at dozens of major international airlines that fly long-haul routes, and evaluated the quality of the economy-class flying experience (based on data from leading airline reviewer Skytrax) and the airline's on-time performance (based on data from Flightstats.com).

We combined data from the two categories to come up with an overall score for each airline. Ratings are out of 100 points.

Click here to see the full methodology.