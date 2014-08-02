Check Out These 15 High-Design Products

Digital bag tags may soon replace environmentally wasteful, crinkly paper tags if more airlines get onboard with technology. In tests of smart tags conducted by British Airways and Qantas, passengers were able to program their bags with their flight information from their smartphones, sending their luggage error- (and paper-) free. Qantas will give its frequent fliers the tags gratis and may sell them for $28 or 6,500 flier points. BA is still developing its price points.