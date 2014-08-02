Check Out These 15 High-Design Products
For the classicist or midcentury mogul
Classic, classy and ideal for reception areas and work pods, the Eames leather lounge chair and ottoman speak of timeless authority and sophisticated design. Manufactured for more than 50 years by Herman Miller, it comes in multiple colors and a choice of wood finishes at retailers that include Design Within Reach ($4,559 to $8,098).
For the stylish techno-nerd
It's still in prototype, but put it on your wish list. Box Clever's stylish Span watch works in tandem with a smartphone, providing alerts and notifications (incoming calls, IMs and voice mails) on its curved OLED display. Access options with the jog dial on the bezel and charge it up via a micro USB port.
For the savvy traveler
Digital bag tags may soon replace environmentally wasteful, crinkly paper tags if more airlines get onboard with technology. In tests of smart tags conducted by British Airways and Qantas, passengers were able to program their bags with their flight information from their smartphones, sending their luggage error- (and paper-) free. Qantas will give its frequent fliers the tags gratis and may sell them for $28 or 6,500 flier points. BA is still developing its price points.
For the inspired organizer
Formwork desk-organizing pieces evoke the 1960s mod Italian design aesthetic of Massimo and Lella Vignelli, creators of the iconic Heller dishes. You can customize your modular system using trays, boxes and cups ($19 to $55).
For the retroist
For the wordsmith on the go
For the at-home worker
Cats can provide plenty of work-a-day distractions--either in video form (we're looking at you, Maru fans) or literally slung across your keyboard. Now you can give them their own playground with CATable by Hong Kong architect Hao Ruan of LYCS Architecture. The whimsical desk-cum-hideaway offers a series of crawl spaces no pet will be able to resist. Production is pending.
For the water conservationist
Karim Rashid's Bobble Jug water pitcher with its own colorful filter gets a workout on the desktop or in the office kitchen. Reminiscent of Danish design, the curvy carafe makes a statement whether you're serving clients or colleagues ($20).
For the alternate commuter
Handmade, highly machined and high-performing, Iride bicycles have been produced one at a time by multigenerational northern Italian craftsmen since 1919. Only recently available in the U.S., the roadsters are light, quick and rugged enough for urban commuting ($2,040 to $2,690).
For the naturalist
Orée's Pebble 1 wireless charging pad for smartphones takes minimalism and naturalism to new levels. It's handcrafted in France and available in marble (red or white) or wood (tilia or walnut). Pebble 2, out later this year, will include a Bluetooth speaker (about $200).
For counter culture
For your cafe kitchen workspace, Philippe Starck's Broom 30 barstools for Emeco are people-friendly (contoured for comfort) and eco-friendly (made from industrial waste). Mix or match in six colors ($350).
For the pleasure of paper
Artists had Moleskine, and now you can have artist-created notebooks from Plumb, a collaboration with Knock Knock, for doodling, ideation or note-taking. Choose from a variety of covers, formats and sizes ($10 to $28).
For the multitasker
Dittrich California's All Dock multicharging station is made in the USA by a Silicon Valley entrepreneur with a German design sensibility. Claiming to be the "Porsche of charging stations," it's compatible with nearly all devices and comes in several sizes with varying numbers of USB hubs ($79 to $169).
For the sharpshooter
Art meets technology with the limited-edition Leica X2 compact digital camera. Created in collaboration with Gagosian Gallery, it sports 16.5 megapixels, an Elmarit 24 mm f/2.8 ASPH lens and Pollock-like splotches ($2,999).
For the altruistic music-lover
Wearhaus wireless headphones provide synced listening, allowing you to share podcasts and music from iTunes or via streaming music stations like Spotify. It'll be ready for delivery in December (preorder price, $180; retail price, $200).