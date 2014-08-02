Design

Check Out These 15 High-Design Products

  • --shares
Add to Queue
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Whether you're old-school, going back to school or too cool for school, these high-design products will increase productivity, improve your image or just put a smile on your face
Start Slideshow
Check Out These 15 High-Design Products

For the classicist or midcentury mogul

Classic, classy and ideal for reception areas and work pods, the Eames leather lounge chair and ottoman speak of timeless authority and sophisticated design. Manufactured for more than 50 years by Herman Miller, it comes in multiple colors and a choice of wood finishes at retailers that include Design Within Reach ($4,559 to $8,098).

Next Slide
Check Out These 15 High-Design Products

For the stylish techno-nerd

It's still in prototype, but put it on your wish list. Box Clever's stylish Span watch works in tandem with a smartphone, providing alerts and notifications (incoming calls, IMs and voice mails) on its curved OLED display. Access options with the jog dial on the bezel and charge it up via a micro USB port.

Next Slide
Check Out These 15 High-Design Products

For the savvy traveler

Digital bag tags may soon replace environmentally wasteful, crinkly paper tags if more airlines get onboard with technology. In tests of smart tags conducted by British Airways and Qantas, passengers were able to program their bags with their flight information from their smartphones, sending their luggage error- (and paper-) free. Qantas will give its frequent fliers the tags gratis and may sell them for $28 or 6,500 flier points. BA is still developing its price points.

Next Slide
Check Out These 15 High-Design Products

For the inspired organizer

Formwork desk-organizing pieces evoke the 1960s mod Italian design aesthetic of Massimo and Lella Vignelli, creators of the iconic Heller dishes. You can customize your modular system using trays, boxes and cups ($19 to $55).

Next Slide
Check Out These 15 High-Design Products

For the retroist

A midcentury classic that keeps you up to date, the Timor perpetual calendar by Italian designer Enzo Mari presents easy-to-read typography (put those glasses away) in a design inspired by train stations of yore ($225).
Next Slide
Check Out These 15 High-Design Products

For the wordsmith on the go

Danish font foundry Playtype collaborated with accessories designer Mismo on this sturdy and stylish tote made of durable PVC with leather straps. An interior pocket holds a phone or keys (about $335).
Next Slide
Check Out These 15 High-Design Products

For the at-home worker

Cats can provide plenty of work-a-day distractions--either in video form (we're looking at you, Maru fans) or literally slung across your keyboard. Now you can give them their own playground with CATable by Hong Kong architect Hao Ruan of LYCS Architecture. The whimsical desk-cum-hideaway offers a series of crawl spaces no pet will be able to resist. Production is pending.

Next Slide
Check Out These 15 High-Design Products

For the water conservationist

Karim Rashid's Bobble Jug water pitcher with its own colorful filter gets a workout on the desktop or in the office kitchen. Reminiscent of Danish design, the curvy carafe makes a statement whether you're serving clients or colleagues ($20).

Next Slide
Check Out These 15 High-Design Products

For the alternate commuter

Handmade, highly machined and high-performing, Iride bicycles have been produced one at a time by multigenerational northern Italian craftsmen since 1919. Only recently available in the U.S., the roadsters are light, quick and rugged enough for urban commuting ($2,040 to $2,690).

Next Slide
Check Out These 15 High-Design Products

For the naturalist

Orée's Pebble 1 wireless charging pad for smartphones takes minimalism and naturalism to new levels. It's handcrafted in France and available in marble (red or white) or wood (tilia or walnut). Pebble 2, out later this year, will include a Bluetooth speaker (about $200).

Next Slide
Check Out These 15 High-Design Products

For counter culture

For your cafe kitchen workspace, Philippe Starck's Broom 30 barstools for Emeco are people-friendly (contoured for comfort) and eco-friendly (made from industrial waste). Mix or match in six colors ($350).

Next Slide
Check Out These 15 High-Design Products

For the pleasure of paper

Artists had Moleskine, and now you can have artist-created notebooks from Plumb, a collaboration with Knock Knock, for doodling, ideation or note-taking. Choose from a variety of covers, formats and sizes ($10 to $28).

Next Slide
Check Out These 15 High-Design Products

For the multitasker

Dittrich California's All Dock multicharging station is made in the USA by a Silicon Valley entrepreneur with a German design sensibility. Claiming to be the "Porsche of charging stations," it's compatible with nearly all devices and comes in several sizes with varying numbers of USB hubs ($79 to $169).

Next Slide
Check Out These 15 High-Design Products

For the sharpshooter

Art meets technology with the limited-edition Leica X2 compact digital camera. Created in collaboration with Gagosian Gallery, it sports 16.5 megapixels, an Elmarit 24 mm f/2.8 ASPH lens and Pollock-like splotches ($2,999).

Next Slide
Check Out These 15 High-Design Products

For the altruistic music-lover

Wearhaus wireless headphones provide synced listening, allowing you to share podcasts and music from iTunes or via streaming music stations like Spotify. It'll be ready for delivery in December (preorder price, $180; retail price, $200).

Next Article
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

  • Check Out These 15 High-Design Products
  • For the classicist or midcentury mogul
  • For the stylish techno-nerd
  • For the savvy traveler
  • For the inspired organizer
  • For the retroist
  • For the wordsmith on the go
  • For the at-home worker
  • For the water conservationist
  • For the alternate commuter
  • For the naturalist
  • For counter culture
  • For the pleasure of paper
  • For the multitasker
  • For the sharpshooter
  • For the altruistic music-lover
 Next Slide