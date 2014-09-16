5 of the Wackiest Fast-Food Lawsuits Ever

September 16, 2014 6 min read

When Heather Starks didn’t get the alfalfa sprouts she expected on her Jimmy John’s sub, she started a class-action suit against the company -- and the company settled.

While it may seem surprising (or litigious, or overdramatic), hers was not the first case of its kind. Throughout history, there have been plenty of instances of people using the court system to bite the hand that feeds them -- perhaps because, while many Americans love fast food, some of them love a quick payday even more.

Check out our list of some of the wackiest lawsuits filed against the country’s fast-food chains.