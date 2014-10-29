16 Tools Every Social Media Manager Should Be Using Right Now

October 29, 2014 11 min read

Smart businesses know that social media is a power to be reckoned with, as they create a direct line of communication between your company and consumers and give anyone with an Internet connection instant access to the latest buzz around your products or services. Not to mention, they can help you to generate revenue, while building your brand presence.

Let that marinate for a second. This potential for a triple treat is no task to walk into empty handed or unprepared. Unless you want to turn your social media endeavors into a triple threat, you should develop a strategy, based on as much knowledge as possible about your audience and their behavior.

The 16 tools below will help you and your social media manager take on the complexity of the job.