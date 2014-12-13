The Best iPhone Apps of the Year, According to Apple
At the end of every year, Apple releases a list of the best iPhone apps.
Apple is known for being extremely selective, and this year's list contains a mixture of everything — from helpful productivity apps to cutting-edge games with stunning graphics.
We've collected all of Apple's top picks in one tidy place for you to learn more about each one and download your favorites.
Waterlogue turns your photos into artistic watercolors.
Waterlogue lets you watch as it paints over your photos to create a beautiful watercolor version. There's 14 different styles, and you can create the perfect picture by tweaking wetness, pen outlines, and colors.
Price: $2.99
NYT Now is a great way to get your news on the run.
With handpicked stories from The New York Times' editors, NYT Now is designed for mobile users. The app tells you "what you need to know to start your day," pulling content from The New York Times and other news sources.
Price: Free
Health Mate uses your iPhone's sensors to track your activity and heart rate.
Health Mate is a minimalistic activity tracking app that works with Apple's Health app. There's basic step counting, the ability to set goals, and a heart rate tool that uses your iPhone's back camera for measurements.
Price: Free
Elevate helps you improve your memory, focus, and speaking skills.
Elevate features 25 short mini games that train your brain by asking you questions that will build your memory, reading comprehension, writing, math, focus, and speaking skills.
Price: Free
Steller lets you create stories with photos, videos, and text.
Designed to be as flexible as the story you want to tell, Steller helps you build and share multi-page stories that combine photos, text, and video however you'd like.
Price: Free
Locate and learn more about the stars with Star Walk 2.
Star Walk 2 features a gorgeous design that blends reality with cutting-edge technology and astronomical data. To discover something new, just point your phone to the sky and Star Walk will do the rest.
Price: $2.99
Yummly claims to give you access to "every recipe in the world."
Yummly is a recipe and groceries app that lets you search top recipe sites and food blogs, helping you find, save, and organize your favorites.
Price: Free
Never forget your password or login details again with 1Password.
Price: Free
Stay entertained with Buzzfeed's app.
If you're in the mood for some quizzes or just want a laugh, BuzzFeed's app has your back. Its newest update includes a widget that will let you see trending posts in the "Today" view in the Notification Center.
Price: Free
Hyperlapse from Instagram transforms your shaky footage into a stunning time-lapse.
Usually, to create smooth time-lapse videos, you needed expensive tripods and stabilization gear. Luckily, Hyperlapse from Instagram uses image stabilization techniques to smooth out your shaky footage, and the results are impressive. It's great for capturing sports, car rides, weather, crowds, and journeys on foot.
Price: Free
Yahoo News Digest turns browsing the news into a beautiful experience.
Yahoo News Digest sends you two curated digests of 7-10 articles each day: once in the morning and once in the evening. The articles pull from multiple sources, including essential factual nuggets called "atoms" that give you all you need to know in a beautiful format.
Price: Free
Camu is a great alternative to your Camera app, and it comes with a killer feature.
Camu is a photo and video app with all the usual features like filters and the ability to create photo collages, but its killer feature is "auto mode," which only lets you snap a picture if your phone is completely still, which helps remove blur.
Price: Free
Human is an activity tracker that asks you to move at least 30 minutes a day.
Whether you're walking, running, dancing, or biking, Human will track you throughout your day, encouraging you to hit 30 minutes of activity while showing how many calories you've burned.
Price: Free
Storehouse turns your photos into vivid visual narratives.
Price: Free
Spring is a shopping app that works with Apple Pay.
By choosing your favorite fashion and luxury brands, Spring will customize what you see when you shop. There's new products every day, "just-on-Spring" exclusives, and it works with Apple Pay so you can pay with a fingerprint.
Price: Free
Uber lets you request your own personal taxi with the push of a button.
Uber is a ride-sharing app that takes the hassle out of catching a cab. Using the app, you can request a car, track its progress, and be notified when it arrives. Payment is handled through the app as well, through a saved credit card or Apple Pay, so you can just get out and go when you get to your destination.
Price: Free
Network TV is a new way to browse and find internet videos.
Designed to learn from what videos you like watching, Network TV makes it easy to discover and share new internet videos by swiping, saving, and posting to your channel.
Price: Free
120 Sports is a great place to get expert commentary on trending sports topics.
120 Sports is a great way to see what's buzzing in the sports world. The app features real-time highlights and expert commentary from in-house experts, and there's over 10 hours of live programming each day. The best part? You don't need any cable subscription.
Price: Free
SwiftKey Keyboard is a smart keyboard that learns from you while you swipe.
SwiftKey replaces your iPhone's default keyboard and lets you swipe and slide your way from letter to letter, which can increase your texting speed.
Price: Free
Litely is great photo app for adding subtle filters.
Litely is powerful photo app that gives your photos a film-like tone. You can tap the screen with two fingers to see what your photo looked like before adding any presets, and the app's non-destructive editing features means you never have to worry about losing your original.
Price: Free
Paper by Facebook combines your Newsfeed and current events in an elegant way.
Paper by Facebook is a unique way to ingest all of the stories you see on Facebook, whether they're from your friends or a news outlet. You can post directly to Facebook from within the app, or customize the topics you'll see with a nifty carousel that lets you mix culture, science, news, and whatever other topics are up your alley.
Price: Free
Camera+ is a great alternative to your iPhone's default Camera app.
Camera+ features everything you need to snap and edit beautiful photos. There's dozens of filters, photo frames, exposure and focus controls, and a handy tool called "Clarity" that brings out the best from your photos.
Price: $2.99
Cinamatic is a great tool for creating short films and sharing them on social media.
Cinamatic is a minimal video app lets you create short films up to 60 seconds in length. You can string together individual clips, choose a video filter, and then post easily to Instagram, Vine, YouTube, and Vimeo.
Price: Free