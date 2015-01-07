9 New Fitness Gadgets to Help You Get Into Shape This Year

January 7, 2015 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

LAS VEGAS – This is the time of year when many of us vow to get in shape. Luckily, the latest Consumer Electronics Show showcased a number of brand-new gadgets to help us get there.

From trackers that help you monitor your mood, to a device that tracks how high you can jump, here are a few fitness-focused inventions headed your way in 2015.