9 New Fitness Gadgets to Help You Get Into Shape This Year
LAS VEGAS – This is the time of year when many of us vow to get in shape. Luckily, the latest Consumer Electronics Show showcased a number of brand-new gadgets to help us get there.
From trackers that help you monitor your mood, to a device that tracks how high you can jump, here are a few fitness-focused inventions headed your way in 2015.
1. Withings Activite Pop
You’d be forgiven for thinking this new wearable is just a regular watch. Disguised as an analog timepiece, the $149 Withings Activite Pop tracks the number of steps you walk each day as well as the number of calories you burn and how long you sleep. You can set individual goals (for instance, walking 10,000 steps a day), and the watch will vibrate when you’ve achieved the goal. The Pop is expected to launch in February for iOS devices, with Android support to follow.
2. Belty
Forget wearing a separate activity tracker -- Belty tracks your steps and holds up your pants. Even better, it adjusts based on how full your stomach is, so if you overindulge during a meal, it will loosen your pants for a better fit.
3. Garmin Vivofit 2
The Vivofit 2 is a refresh of the popular fitness tracker Garmin released early last year. While it sports a similar look, the new version packs a few additional features under the hood. Now in addition to tracking your movement, the band will audibly suggest you get up and move when you’ve been sedentary for too long. There’s also a backlight to help you see the screen in the dark, and the device can last a full year on a single charge. At $129, the Vivofit 2 comes in a few different color and style options, with bands designed by Jonathan Adler.
4. AmpStrip
Athletes use their heart rate to know when they can push a little harder during a workout and when they should back off a bit. Unlike existing heart-rate monitors that require bulky straps or watches, AmpStrip can be worn all the time. The tiny device is meant to be worn three to seven days at a time and offers accurate real-time heart rate info on your smartphone. The $149 monitor is up for pre-order on IndieGoGo now and plans to ship later this year.
5. Gymwatch
Gymwatch is like having a personal trainer in your iPad. The device’s app comes preloaded with hundreds of different weight lifting and gym exercises. Built-in videos show you how the exercise is meant to be done. Attach the band to your arm or leg, and give it a try for yourself. The app will track your workout and offer feedback on how you’re executing the move.
6. Connected Cycle
Rather than strap a computer onto your bike to track your next ride, why not turn your bike into the tracker? Connected Cycle is a new set of pedals that can be attached to your bike. Sensors track your speed and the number of calories you burn on each ride as well as the route you take an incline of the terrain. Data is stored in the pedals (so no need to take your phone along for the ride), and transmitted to an app once you’re back home where you can track your riding stats over time.
7. Zensorium Being
Your mood can be just important to your health has how active you are. Zensorium’s Being smartwatch tracks your steps, heart rate and sleep like some other fitness trackers but goes a step further to track your mood throughout the day as well. Your mood is displayed as either “distressed,” “excited,” “normal,” or “calm” and tracked alongside your fitness data so you can see what might be stressing you out throughout the day and make positive changes.
8. iSet Watch
iSet Watch is a smartwatch designed specifically for tennis players. The sports watch allows you to track the score of your match in real-time from your wrist. Scores can be transmitted to an app via Bluetooth while you play where friends, teammates or coaches can check in on the action from afar. While you’re playing, you can also check in on other match scores from your wrist. Once you’re done, stats are saved within the app so you can compare your performance and note your improvements over time.
9. Vert Belt
Now you can track how high you’re able to jump using your iPad. Vert Belt is a new wearable designed specifically for people involved in sports like basketball and volleyball. The app tracks how high you jump each time you feet leave the ground, and can track how often you hit the air. While useful for training purposes, the device can also be used by coaches who want to track the entire team at once and decide who might need a break.