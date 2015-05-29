12 Documentaries on Netflix That Will Make You Smarter About Business
Here's a quick and fun way to enrich your business knowledge: streaming documentaries on Netflix.
The online movie and TV service has a vast cache of business and tech documentaries that anyone with a subscription can watch instantly. The topics range from profiles of great tech innovators like Steve Jobs to deep dives into industrial design.
Each of these 12 documentaries offers an entertaining storyline, as well as valuable insights into business success.
The best tricks to transform your life
"Jiro Dreams Of Sushi" profiles Jiro Ono, a Japanese sushi chef and restaurant owner who is widely revered for his skill and $300-a-plate dinners. It follows the 85-year-old master as he works with vendors to secure the finest ingredients, manages and mentors his staff, and prepares his son to succeed him when he retires. The movie brings viewers inside the dedication, obsession, and decades of hard work it takes to achieve perfection.
How lifelong dedication and obsession with quality can pay off
How to stage a dramatic turnaround
How to adapt constantly to stay relevant
How to make decisions under enormous pressure
How to rise to the top of an ultra-competitive industry
The psychology behind great industrial design
How early venture capitalists helped build American tech giants
Behind the scenes of the business world's biggest scandal
Why showmanship and great marketing is just as important as the products you sell
How Silicon Valley became a hub of innovation
How economics explain what motivates people
Why do people do the things they do? "Freakonomics," a 2010 film based on the book by Steven Levitt and Stephen Dubner, explores the scientific and economic concepts behind human behavior. It will open your eyes to what motivates your customers, employees, and coworkers.
Alison Griswold contributed to an earlier version of this article.