On Its 20th Birthday, 20 Fascinating Facts About Amazon That You Didn't Already Know

July 14, 2015

The world’s largest online retailer is turning 20 years old tomorrow, and in honor of this milestone, we’ve compiled a list of 20 little-known facts about Amazon -- as well as its intrepid founder, Jeff Bezos.

From Amazon’s humble beginnings out of a Bellevue, Wash., garage to its uncanny corporate culture to swirling anxieties about its eventual profitability, here’s a peek behind the walls of the storied ecommerce giant: