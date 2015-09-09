Meet the Business Strategists Behind the Careers of Today's Biggest YouTube Stars

September 9, 2015 7 min read

Make no mistake: the tipping point has already tipped. From television to music to books and beyond, digital celebrities have not only captured the cultural zeitgeist but penetrated every facet of traditional entertainment.

And steering this shift into our modern media era is an elite class of talent managers, who work with top YouTube stars to launch new businesses and hone long-term career strategies.

In many cases, digital managers emerged from the industry’s multi-channel networks (MCNs,) which sell ads and broker sponsored content against the wide swaths of channels that they represent. As certain stars have swelled, however, managers became necessary to shift the focus from these fleeting transactions toward building self-sustaining empires.

Get to know six of the industry’s most formidable dealmakers -- many of whom are as young and entrepreneurial as the talent that they represent -- in our roundup below: