The 10 Best States to Start a Small Business

September 17, 2015 3 min read

There are many variables that can help determine whether your business has a chance at success: the state of the market, your competition, the way you build your team and the way you message your product, just to name a few. But another factor that should be considered by anyone starting a company is the kind of guidance you receive from your state and city governments.

A recent survey of nearly 18,000 U.S. business owners showed that, among all of the things that make a state or city “small-business friendly,” offering training on business development was the most important factor to businesses. Conducted by professional marketplace Thumbtack, the survey found that governments that provide classes and training to help get entrepreneurs acquainted with local economic and policy rules, and lay out those requirements in easy-to-navigate steps on their websites, got the highest rankings.

Related: Which One of These Growth Curves Are You Following?

Licensing, labor and tax regulations were also among the key drivers of perceived business friendliness.

The survey, now in its fourth year, asked businesses to answer 36 questions related to everything from labor rules to licensing rules. While businesses in all 50 states were surveyed, only states with more than 50 responses and cities with more than 30 were given a small-business friendly grade.

For a look at the 10 best states to start a business, check out the slideshow below. To learn about the methodology behind the study, read more here.

Related: Putting People Over Profit in Business and Life