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Key Takeaways Passion sparks nonprofit growth, but systems and structure are what sustain it long term.

Data, discipline and repeatable processes turn mission-driven work into scalable, measurable impact.

Adopting business frameworks strengthens nonprofit missions by enabling focus, accountability and adaptability.

Most nonprofits begin with passion, and for good reason. A founder identifies a critical need and brings together a team that cares deeply enough to act. That kind of energy is what makes the early days possible. It drives long hours, resourceful problem-solving and a deep commitment to impact.

The challenge is that passion can’t scale on its own. To grow, nonprofits need focus, structure and a plan that turns effort into measurable progress. Because, as they say, “passion alone will not bring you anywhere.”

When I joined Youth Champions two and a half years ago, the organization was already six years into its journey. It possessed every foundational element of a successful nonprofit. That includes an excellent base curriculum, deep community trust and a service in high demand. Arguably, the mission was solid. But it needed a structure that could support its further growth.

Why strategy must catch up to growth

What I quickly noticed was that growth had been driven by energy rather than infrastructure. It was a lean organization where many tasks were handled ad hoc. Documentation was minimal, processes varied from person to person and the work often depended on individuals remembering how something had been done previously.

None of that works if you want any organization to grow responsibly.

My background is in project management and data analytics, so we started with fundamentals. We documented existing processes. We standardized training. We tracked whether processes were being followed. Then, we identified areas where we were effectively recreating the wheel and built repeatable systems around them.

We also went deep into the numbers. In the nonprofit world, donors are investors. They entrust an organization with capital and, of course, expect measurable results. Stories behind every initiative matter, but only data builds lasting credibility. So, we dug into student behavior and performance metrics to see what we were doing well and pinpoint exactly where the model needed refinement.

I believe growth works best in two parts. Sharpen and reinforce what’s already working first, then identify the few initiatives most likely to drive real results and commit to them. When operational excellence is matched with strategic focus, growth becomes far more sustainable.

The frameworks that took us from 30 to 300

Many nonprofit founders avoid the so-called “corporate systems,” fearing they’ll trade culture for cold efficiency. In my experience, the opposite happens: structure actually sets your mission free.

We implemented the Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS) to find our rhythm. By defining clear roles and tracking weekly scorecards, we replaced ambiguity with total clarity. We realized that when a team isn’t guessing what success looks like, they can pour 100% of their energy into the work that matters.

To push our boundaries, we applied Dan Sullivan’s 10x framework. Instead of aiming for 10% growth, we asked what it would take to grow tenfold. This shift in scale will force you to stop polishing the status quo and start investing in the systems that actually move the needle.

We paired this ambition with Lean startup principles. We prioritize progress over perfection, following the 80% rule to maintain momentum. We leveraged strategic outsourcing and AI to offload administrative overhead. This helped us ensure our internal team stays focused squarely on our students.

Nevertheless, scaling from 30 to 300 students wasn’t because of more inspiration. It was the result of better discipline. We didn’t lose our hearts by adopting corporate frameworks; we gained the legs to run faster.

Why growth demands a leadership evolution

Growth changes not only systems, but also leadership.

When I first joined Youth Champions, my leadership style was highly people-centric. I leaned into servant leadership, coaching and leading by example. I believed leadership required showing up the same way for everyone.

As the organization expanded, I realized that leadership is not one-size-fits-all. It is a two-way relationship.

Our team shifted from primarily United States-based employees to a model that heavily leveraged international remote labor. These introduced cultural differences, communication nuances, and time zone challenges. I began to see where my natural style did not always translate effectively.

I had to adopt flexibility as a core leadership principle. Instead of asking how I preferred to lead, I began asking what each team member needed to succeed. Some individuals thrive with autonomy. Others need detailed structure and frequent check-ins. This made me realize that leading a growing nonprofit requires self-awareness and adaptability.

The biggest myth about running a nonprofit like a business

Many people cling to the idea that applying business principles to a nonprofit somehow poisons the mission. But for me, that “poison” is actually a cure. I think this resistance stems from three specific misunderstandings about how impact is built.

First, we mistake comfort for momentum. Many nonprofits have operated without corporate systems for years, which often makes structured accountability feel like an unwanted disruption. However, change is only uncomfortable because it’s necessary; “the way we’ve always done it…” is often the biggest barrier to the next level of service, and many still don’t realize that.

Second, there is a resource gap in leadership. Many founders simply don’t know where to start because they haven’t been exposed to the same scaling frameworks as tech or retail operators. I tell every nonprofit leader to read the same books most entrepreneurs are reading because the mechanics of growth aren’t sector-specific.

Finally, I believe passion can create a “pivot blind spot.” Caring deeply about a specific solution can make most nonprofit teams resistant to feedback. I’d like to encourage that growth also requires a willingness to adjust strategy based on data.

Corporate strategy doesn’t replace heart. If anything, it protects it. If you truly believe in your mission, you owe it more than just inspiration. You owe it to the systems that ensure it can actually scale. Passion starts the movement, but strategy ensures it lasts.