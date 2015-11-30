Gift-giving

Stumped on Office Gifts for the Holidays? Here Are Some Handy Ideas.

Image credit: Corkcicle
Corkcicle Canteens
This story appears in the December 2015 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

 They say it is better to give than to receive, but giving can also be more nerve-wracking. Offering presents to co-workers and bosses can be stressful. You want them to like it but you don't want to give something too impersonal. Fear not, because the we have a few suggestions. Check out the slideshow below to find holiday gifts that your officemates will love.
Google OnHub Wi-Fi Router ($200)

Image credit: Google

Program this router to prioritize certain devices over others. 

Best for: The office data hog who streams video of his dogs through his smartphone all day.

What it says about you: You don’t expect him to stop, but this smart router will ensure that the rest of the staff has the Wi-Fi juice to get their work done

Kikkerland Acorn Bluetooth Speaker ($80)

Image credit: Kikkerland

It’s a desktop speaker that doubles as a work of art.

Best for: The office music lover.

What it says about you: You acknowledge her audio passion, but you appreciate visual subtlety.

Corkcicle Canteen ($20 and up)

Image credit: Corkcicle

This insulated bottle keeps beverages cold for 25 hours or hot for 12.

Target recipient: That guy whose name you always forget.

What it says about you: Everyone needs to drink, right?

Origamica Blossom Duocolor Light ($124)

Image credit: Origamica

This DIY paper lampshade gives off a soft, natural light.

Target recipient: The account exec who’s a maker on the side.

What it says about you: You understand her desire to handcraft her environment—and you believe she has too much free time on her hands.

FluidStance Level ($289 and up)

Image credit: fluidstance | Instagram

A high-tech balance board for the office’s stand-up desk geek.

Target recipient: The office surfer/snowboarder.

What it says about you: You want to make sure that when she finds the time to shred, she brings a finely tuned sense of balance to her game.

Moment Lens Case ($70 and up)

Image credit: Moment

This rubberized case slides over an iPhone to hold either a telephoto or wide-angle camera lens.

Best for: The company shutterbug.

What it says about you: You’re hip to the Hipstamatics and the power of a gorgeous Instagram feed.

NightStand for Apple Watch ($30)

Image credit: ElevationLab | Facebook

This charger doubles as a nightstand, positioning the watch sideways to turn it into a clock and keeping it in night mode so it remains visible.

Best for: Apple fans.

What it says about you: You’re a multitasker, and you expect everyone else to be one, too.

Filson 24-Hour Briefcase ($355)

Image credit: Filson | Facebook

A water-resistant, lightweight bag that holds a laptop and bare essentials for an overnight trip.

Target recipient: The sales warrior.

What it says about you: You don’t expect him to give up more than 24 hours of his life at a time for a work trip.

