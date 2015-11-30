Stumped on Office Gifts for the Holidays? Here Are Some Handy Ideas.
This story appears in the December 2015 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »They say it is better to give than to receive, but giving can also be more nerve-wracking. Offering presents to co-workers and bosses can be stressful. You want them to like it but you don't want to give something too impersonal. Fear not, because the we have a few suggestions. Check out the slideshow below to find holiday gifts that your officemates will love.
Google OnHub Wi-Fi Router ($200)
Program this router to prioritize certain devices over others.
Best for: The office data hog who streams video of his dogs through his smartphone all day.
What it says about you: You don’t expect him to stop, but this smart router will ensure that the rest of the staff has the Wi-Fi juice to get their work done
Kikkerland Acorn Bluetooth Speaker ($80)
It’s a desktop speaker that doubles as a work of art.
Best for: The office music lover.
What it says about you: You acknowledge her audio passion, but you appreciate visual subtlety.
Corkcicle Canteen ($20 and up)
This insulated bottle keeps beverages cold for 25 hours or hot for 12.
Target recipient: That guy whose name you always forget.
What it says about you: Everyone needs to drink, right?
Origamica Blossom Duocolor Light ($124)
This DIY paper lampshade gives off a soft, natural light.
Target recipient: The account exec who’s a maker on the side.
What it says about you: You understand her desire to handcraft her environment—and you believe she has too much free time on her hands.
FluidStance Level ($289 and up)
A high-tech balance board for the office’s stand-up desk geek.
Target recipient: The office surfer/snowboarder.
What it says about you: You want to make sure that when she finds the time to shred, she brings a finely tuned sense of balance to her game.
Moment Lens Case ($70 and up)
This rubberized case slides over an iPhone to hold either a telephoto or wide-angle camera lens.
Best for: The company shutterbug.
What it says about you: You’re hip to the Hipstamatics and the power of a gorgeous Instagram feed.
NightStand for Apple Watch ($30)
This charger doubles as a nightstand, positioning the watch sideways to turn it into a clock and keeping it in night mode so it remains visible.
Best for: Apple fans.
What it says about you: You’re a multitasker, and you expect everyone else to be one, too.
Filson 24-Hour Briefcase ($355)
A water-resistant, lightweight bag that holds a laptop and bare essentials for an overnight trip.
Target recipient: The sales warrior.
What it says about you: You don’t expect him to give up more than 24 hours of his life at a time for a work trip.