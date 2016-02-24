We Took a Tour of Samsung's Cool Tech-Infused Space in NYC

February 24, 2016 2 min read

Tech giant Samsung just opened up a new interactive flagship space in downtown Manhattan called Samsung 837. Officially open to the public this week, Entrepreneur was given a tour around the new space by Zach Overton, vice president and general manager of Samsung 837, who describes the new venture as a "cultural hub."

Aiming to show visitors how its products can be infused into eight "passion pillars" -- wellness, sports, art, music, entertainment, fashion, technology and culinary -- the multi-level experience is equal parts performance and event space, gallery, café, showroom and customer-service help desk. There are also plans to partner with local institutions such as the Whitney Museum and the Highline.

So step right up and take a look inside Samsung 837.