We Took a Tour of Samsung's Cool Tech-Infused Space in NYC

Image credit: Nina Zipkin
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
Tech giant Samsung just opened up a new interactive flagship space in downtown Manhattan called Samsung 837. Officially open to the public this week, Entrepreneur was given a tour around the new space by Zach Overton, vice president and general manager of Samsung 837, who describes the new venture as a "cultural hub."

Related: Samsung Just Won the Internet With This Heartwarming Ad for the Hearing-Impaired (VIDEO)

Aiming to show visitors how its products can be infused into eight "passion pillars" -- wellness, sports, art, music, entertainment, fashion, technology and culinary -- the multi-level experience is equal parts performance and event space, gallery, café, showroom and customer-service help desk. There are also plans to partner with local institutions such as the Whitney Museum and the Highline.

So step right up and take a look inside Samsung 837.

Big screen

Image credit: Nina Zipkin

During its first week open to the public, the Samsung 837 will be hosting film screenings and an Oscars viewing party in a theater that boasts of "the world’s largest multimedia display."

Art gallery

Image credit: Nina Zipkin

Customers can look forward to art installations with a technological bent. The first exhibition, "Social Galaxy," comes from design studio Black Egg and is an interactive way to look at your social-media presence.

Studio space

Image credit: Nina Zipkin

When you walk in, your eye is drawn to a glass-walled music and DJ studio for interviews and podcasts. Downstairs next to the theater is an editing bay.

Virtual reality

Image credit: Nina Zipkin

There is a VR tunnel that simultaneously syncs up a virtual reality experience for up to 200 people and there is also a 4-D rollercoaster experience.

Customer help

Image credit: Nina Zipkin

The space also includes a help desk that offers one-on-one customer service as well as larger classes and workshops to be held in the "playroom," where people can also make customizable cases for their Samsung devices.

 
Try out some tech

Image credit: Nina Zipkin

In the living room space, customers can check out some of the company's home appliances in addition to the phones and tablets throughout the flagship store.

 
Grab a bite

Image credit: Nina Zipkin

The space comes equipped with kitchens for culinary demos and a café with a menu by Smorgasburg and coffee from Stand Coffee.

