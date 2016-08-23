Lochte, Sharapova, Woods: When Scandals Attack Athlete Paychecks
Sometimes mom does actually know best -- especially when she warns you to be careful with what you say or do. Someone’s always watching.
Unfortunately, the athletes in this list didn’t heed that advice, losing millions in lost endorsement deals as a result.
1. Tiger Woods
2. Kobe Bryant
3. Barry Bonds
4. Mike Tyson
5. Michael Phelps
6. Ben Roethlisberger
7. Maria Sharapova
8. Ryan Lochte
Partying, vandalizing and lying? That doesn’t sound like the routine of a 12-time Olympic medalist. After lying about being robbed at gunpoint by Brazilian police after a night out during the 2016 Rio Olympics, Lochte lost four major sponsorships.
Speedo, Ralph Lauren, skin care firm Syneron-Candela and Japanese mattress maker Airweave dropped the Olympic athlete after he admitted to creating the tall tale involving the host country's cops.
"We cannot condone behaviour that is counter to the values this brand has long stood for,” Speedo says of its decision to ditch the swimmer, reported BBC.