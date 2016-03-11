Forever Young: 8 Ridiculous Toys of Billionaires

By the looks of it, Paul Allen, the man who made a fortune as the co-founder of Microsoft, didn't really want to be a computer nerd when he grew up. He wanted to be a rock star.

Worth nearly $18 billion, Allen formed an all-star charity band in 2013, recruiting Heart's Ann and Nancy Wilson, Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders and Joe Walsh of The Eagles. We're guessing this cost a pretty penny to put together. The group released a record, Everywhere at Once, under Allen's Underthinkers' label.

Allen also bought the 1968 Fender Stratocaster that Jimi Hendrix played at Woodstock for a reported $1.3 million. In 2000, he opened the Experience Music Project (now EMP Museum), a rock and roll museum dedicated to Hendrix. It resembles a melted guitar and cost $240 million.

When he isn't jamming out, Allen may be found on the Octopus, his 414-foot yacht he purchased for $200 million and costs $20 million a year to maintain.