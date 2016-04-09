The Top 10 American Cities for Working Parents

April 9, 2016 7 min read

There are record numbers of stressed, tired and rushed parents juggling kids and work around the world. Here in the U.S., of the 34 million families with children, 89 percent have at least one employed parent, and some 60 percent have both parents clocking in, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

That’s a lot of work-life balancing. More like perpetual tightrope walking, we say.

Lucky for some, more and more employers are making it a bit easier for busy parents to try and tackle it all, at work and at home. Meanwhile, several states are also inching ahead in the movement to improve working parents’ lives, and the lives of their children. Among them are California, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Washington, where paid family leave laws mandate that employers provide paid time off for childbirth and certain instances of caregiving.

While strides to support working parents are being made in some areas of the country, others aren’t so attractive to families, saddled with crime, unemployment and unaffordable housing and childcare.

Wherever you live, if you’re a working mom or dad -- or one of the millions of parental units currently seeking work -- you might be interested in SmartAsset’s newly released list of top 10 U.S. cities for working parents. Check them out below, in reverse order. You can see the company’s full ranking of 25 cities here.

