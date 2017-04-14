20 Unforgettable Moments in Space Exploration
This spring marked the 55th anniversary of the dawn of the space race, when Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first human to orbit the Earth in April 1961. While the Soviet Union’s accomplishment spurred the United States to put a man on the moon before the 1960s came to a close, space exploration has since become a more internationally collaborative affair.
New achievements in space travel are happening all over the world, like India's successful test launch of the country's first reusable space shuttle. Another recent major milestone occurred this spring when NASA astronaut Scott Kelly and Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Kornienko made history, returning safely home following their stint as the International Space Station’s first "One Year Crew."
What the scientific community learns from Kornienko and Kelly's experience will be invaluable to the astronauts who will be sent on a mission to Mars in the 2030s. Read on to glance back on some historic anniversaries and look ahead to what's on the horizon for space exploration.
On May 25, 1961, President John F. Kennedy addressed Congress about the necessity to invest in space exploration, famously saying, "I believe that this nation should commit itself to achieving the goal, before this decade is out, of landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to the earth. No single space project in this period will be more impressive to mankind, or more important for the long-range exploration of space; and none will be so difficult or expensive to accomplish."
And earlier this April, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ spaceflight startup launched and landed its reusable rocket for the third time. Bezos has said that he is looking to launch human test flights next year.
On April 13, 2017, scientists at NASA shared findings from the agency’s Cassini spacecraft mission to Saturn. It seems that a chemical reaction that is occurring underneath the icy surface of one of the planet’s moons, Enceladus, could be a sign that it could also support alien life, in another potentially groundbreaking discovery in the search for life beyond Earth.
On Feb. 22, 2017, NASA announced the discovery of a planetary system of seven Earth-sized planets orbiting around a red dwarf star. It was named TRAPPIST-1 and it is the first system that NASA has found like it. Three of the planets in the system are in what’s called the habitable zone, which means that there is a possibility that the worlds are home to liquid water and a life-supporting atmosphere.