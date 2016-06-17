7 Powerful Lessons From Film That Can Teach Each of Us to Be a Super Manager

June 17, 2016 5 min read

As a manager, you want to build an office environment that is creatively fulfilling for your employees but is also as productive as possible.

But who do you model yourself after to become a powerful and effective manager? If you refer back to the bosses of the big screen for your inspiration, most of their leadership styles leave something to be desired. However, even if these film bosses are a master class in what not to do, you can still learn a lot from their mistakes.

Read on for 7 lessons in leadership from the most memorable movie managers.