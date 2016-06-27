11 Companies Whose Staffs Play Together -- Outdoors

MINDBODY is an online business management system that focuses on personal health.

MINDBODY gives employees a literal adult recess once a month. The employees at MINDBODY do a collaborative outdoor activity, such as dodgeball, as a team-building activity.

It also has at least five on-site fitness classes a week, $65 in monthly wellness vouchers and three on-site massage therapists every day.

Not to mention, if you ride, walk or run to work you get bonus points that can go towards gift cards to iTunes, local restaurants, Amazon and more.

“We are passionate about the work we do at MINDBODY and it can sometimes be hard to step away from our desks and get outside," Rick Stollmeyer, CEO and Co-founder of MINDBODY said. "But, we encourage it, often scheduling outdoor meetings and events, and incorporating outdoor space in our various offices. It's important that our team members take breaks outside to unwind, gather their thoughts, socialize and recharge."