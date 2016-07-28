The 15 Best U.S. Cities for Entrepreneurs to Live and Launch

July 28, 2016 6 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneurship is not the solo endeavor it’s often billed to be. The most visionary founders still need helping hands to bring their dreams to life. They still need communities to support them, challenge them and help them grow.

That need for nurturing led Entrepreneur to wonder: where are the best places to launch a business in the U.S.? Where do entrepreneurs get the most support?

To find that answer, we partnered with Livability.com -- an organization that analyzes small and midsize cities. Livability analyzed of a range of data points, including city population, VC deals and even the value of SBA loans. The result was this very special ranking of the best cities for entrepreneurs to launch and live. The cities span from coast to coast, from college towns to tech towns on the rise and powers this month's package exploring how cities are powering small business. Take a look -- and start packing.

We've included just a sampling here. For the full list of 50, visit Livability or pick up a copy of Entrepreneur’s August 2016 issue.