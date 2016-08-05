10 Unexpected Things You Can Buy and Do at 7-Elevens Around the World
7-Eleven is slowly becoming a “one-stop shop” for nearly everything. From paying child support to dropping off your dirty laundry, 7-Elevens around the world are beginning to offer a range of services that highlight convenience and affordability.
Aside from convenience, the on-the-go giant offers more random items such as mashed potatoes delivered through vending machines and a variety of KitKat flavors such as wasabi and red bean. These items have surprisingly found huge success in many markets across the globe.
Here’s a list of services and products available at 7-Elevens around the world.
Child support payments
Available at 1,600 locations throughout California, child support payments can now be made at a number of 7-Eleven branches. The California Department of Child Services explains that doing anything they can to get people to support their children is the primary goal of this new service.
With the help of PayNearMe.com, 7-Eleven has joined the department’s efforts to make child support easier and more convenient for parents. Here’s how it works: parents request a barcode through the PayNearMe website and upon receiving the barcode they can bring it to a 7-Eleven store, scan it and pay in cash.
Tax payments
Custom greeting cards
With this service, it’s OK to wait until the last minute to pick up a heart-felt birthday card. Referred to by the media as the “Redbox of greeting cards,” 7-Eleven has installed Card Isle kiosks in a number of its Virginia stores, offering custom-made greeting cards. Customers order a Card Isle card online and go to a 7-Eleven store to pick it up.
As a means to support the local community, Card Isle offers works from various local Virginia artists. The service is being tested at kiosks in five 7-Eleven stores in Blacksburg, Radford and Roanoke.
3-D printing
Dry cleaning
Driver's license renewals
Concert tickets
“Date Night Pack” and “Hangover Pack” deliveries
As a means to “redefine convenience,” 7-Eleven’s partnership with DoorDash, an on-demand restaurant delivery service, offers deliveries to its customers for a $2.99 fee. For $20, DoorDash will bring you its custom “Date Night Pack” that consists of ice cream, chocolate, Red Bull, gum and condoms. For the following morning, you can order DoorDash’s “Hangover Pack” with advil, Gatorade, a mini pizza and a turkey sandwich.
The only thing missing from 7-Eleven’s delivery menu are its famous Slurpees, which seemingly melt before they are delivered to your door.
Mashed potatoes vending machine
Whether it’s a hot July day or the fourth Thursday of November, you can get your dose of mashed potatoes any day of the year in many 7-Elevens throughout Singapore. Although this sounds uneventful, the more interesting aspect of this year-round meal offering is the way it’s dispensed: through a vending machine. Maggi, an international supplier of instant soups, noodles and seasonings, is the manufacturer of the vending machine, which also dispenses gravy.