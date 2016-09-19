8 Awesome, and Strange, Offices

September 19, 2016 4 min read

Since we spend so much time at the office, they shouldn’t just be for work. What about relaxing, working out, eating, even playing games? These are activities that should be done in offices as well -- or at least some companies think so.

A colorful, engaging and energized office environment can inspire and motivate employees -- especially those with grueling hours such as coders. For companies such as Google, Autodesk and Groupon, having a stellar office design gives them a competitive edge when recruiting top talent.

Today, more and more offices are focusing on perks and office aesthetics to inspire and encourage employees. Basketball courts and videos games are only a few of the ways companies cater to employee needs and wants.

Check out these 8 awesome spaces that will give you office envy.