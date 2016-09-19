Office Culture

8 Awesome, and Strange, Offices

Image credit: Google | Facebook
Since we spend so much time at the office, they shouldn’t just be for work. What about relaxing, working out, eating, even playing games? These are activities that should be done in offices as well -- or at least some companies think so.

A colorful, engaging and energized office environment can inspire and motivate employees -- especially those with grueling hours such as coders. For companies such as Google, Autodesk and Groupon, having a stellar office design gives them a competitive edge when recruiting top talent.

Today, more and more offices are focusing on perks and office aesthetics to inspire and encourage employees. Basketball courts and videos games are only a few of the ways companies cater to employee needs and wants.

Check out these 8 awesome spaces that will give you office envy.

Take a quick nap at Google’s Zurich office.

Image credit: Google | Facebook

Need a break from all the hustle and bustle? Google’s Zurich campus boasts unique pods for employees to get some peace and quiet.

With egg-shaped pods and gondolas converted into meeting rooms, the office is an architectural masterpiece that inspires and motivates. It’s no wonder Google tops lists as one of the most innovative companies.

Camp out in Autodesk.

Image credit: Autodesk

California-based Autodesk takes the pressure off employees by providing them with some “nature” to clear their heads.

Clad with a hammock, some shrubbery and a “campfire,” you may fool yourself into thinking you’re in Yosemite.

Shoot some hoops at Adobe Systems.

Image credit: Rapt Studio
Adobe wants employees to stay healthy and fit. Designed by Rapt Studio, its 280,000-square-foot Utah campus’s sleek and modern design has jamming rooms for musicians, 14-foot gaming screens and a number of basketball courts.
Act like a child at Groupon’s headquarters (OK, this one’s a little weird).

Image credit: Dan Frommer | Business Insider

As the story goes, a boy named “Michael” used to live at Groupon’s Chicago headquarters before the company moved in. Rumor has it the folks at Groupon were kind enough to let him stay there.

The wallpaper clad room is a teenage boy’s dream, with Cheerio boxes, a bicycle that plays Sade’s “Smooth Operator” when you pedal, a toilet full of Almond Joy candies and an old iMac filled with Van Halen music.

Although its history is likely a hoax, Groupon comedy writers are said to use the room for inspiration or to “blow off a little steam,” Business Insider reports.

Work in your very own … storage unit.

Image credit: Pallotta Teamwork

Pallotta Teamwork, a charity event company, was resourceful in its office design. Fearing major expenses furnishing and maintaining the massive warehouse the company moved into, Pallotta got crafty and came up with methods to cut costs and create a fun and modern office space.

Utilizing shipping containers as private offices, the company turned the drab warehouse into a colorful and creative environment.

Play video games in the dark.

Image credit: Riot Games

It’s an HR policy at Riot Games to only hire employees who enjoy playing games.

Because of this, the company behind the massive hit League of Legends created an office that supports workers who are playing games all day long with neon lighting and an arcade-like environment.

It doesn’t end there though -- the entire office caters to the likes of these gamers and brings to life its product. Upon entering the Los Angeles office, you’re greeted with League of Legends characters Annie and Tibbers.

Be in-the-know at Seamless.

Image credit: Daniel Goodman | Business Insider

Curious how hot it is in Dubai? Maybe you just want to know what the weather outside the office is. At Seamless headquarters, “The Weather Wall” can help.

With four massive, high-res, touch screen TVs adorning the wall, employees can check the weather, search the web and get updates on Seamless analytics.

Although those actions don’t sound very “high-tech,” the beauty of this wall will make your jaw drop.

Work in a Cold War-era nuclear bunker.

Image credit: Bahnhof

Once used as an atomic bomb shelter, Swedish internet provider Bahnhof AB’s office in Stockholm is 100 feet below the surface.

The data center located inside a Cold War-era nuclear bunker is one of the most advanced office designs seen yet. With caves, shrubbery and angular, glass offices, the advanced office space is both rooted in the past and ahead of its time.

