8 Inspirational Stories That Will Restore Your Faith in Humanity

Florida State wide receiver Travis Rudolph had no idea the joy he would bring to mother Leah Paske when he sat down to have lunch with her autistic son in his school cafeteria.

Rudolph, who was visiting the middle school along with other FSU athletes, noticed the boy sitting alone, so he took a seat and joined him for a few slices of pizza.

Rudolph’s sweet gesture brought tears to the mother's eyes when she received a picture of the two eating together at lunchtime. Marking a moment she’ll never forget, she took to Facebook to exclaim her joy: “This is one day I didn't have to worry if my sweet boy ate lunch alone, because he sat across from someone who is a hero in many eyes. Travis Rudolph thank you so much. You made this momma exceedingly happy.”