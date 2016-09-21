20 Things You Didn't Know Your Chromecast Could Do

While the ultraportable device is pretty much plug and play, there are a few tips and tricks that can make casting more magical.

September 21, 2016 10 min read

This story originally appeared on PCMag



Google helps simplify your online life -- from email and online storage to news and digital maps. But the search giant can also take over your TV with its Chromecast, a streaming dongle that got a colorful makeover last year.

The Chromecast was atop Amazon's list of best-selling electronics for two years until Amazon stopped selling streaming devices that don't support its Prime Video streaming service. Not to worry, the gadget is still available directly from Google, as well as Walmart, Best Buy, Target and Staples.

Part of its appeal lies in its pure portability, but there's also the price: just $35 to wirelessly stream Netflix, Spotify, HBO, Hulu and more from your mobile device or PC to the TV. Not to mention apps for music, working out, and catching up on sports. When the Chromecast was released in July 2013, it quickly sold out, and is still going strong. Sales have now topped 30 million.

While the ultraportable device is pretty much plug and play, there are a few tips and tricks that can make casting more magical. Check them out in the slideshow.