We're not just talking sunshine, but health care and costs of living, too.

October 18, 2016 5 min read

So you’re finally looking to retire, you’ve put in your time and you don’t want to spend any more sunny days cooped up in an office. Congratulations! Now that you don’t have to factor in how close you are to work, you can live anywhere.

WalletHub did the research (you don’t have to work anymore, remember?) to find the best places to retire among 150 of the largest U.S. cities. Its researchers took a variety of factors into account, including number of public golf courses per capita, percentage of residents aged 65 and older, tax-friendliness for retirees and availability and quality of healthcare resources. Based on WalletHub’s analysis, here are the 10 best cities for retirement.