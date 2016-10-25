The 5 Most and 5 Least Stressed U.S. Cities

Don't stress out -- we did the research for you.

Your boss is piling on the work, you’re running low on money and you really just need a vacation. Many of us have battled stress, and stress levels in the United States are rising. In fact, the proportion of Americans who report that they are “extremely stressed” rose from 18 percent in 2014 to 24 percent in 2015, according to the American Psychological Association.

Studies show that while a healthy amount of stress can lead to success, too much can lead to accelerated aging and depression, in addition to a decline in productivity. City living is also directly correlated to brain regions that regulate emotion and stress, so where you live can greatly influence your well being.

Financial advising site WalletHub analyzed the most and least stressed cities in the United States, factoring in metrics such as commute time, job security and divorce rate. Let’s start with the five most stressed cities: