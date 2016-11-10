These Designers Were Challenged to Combine Tech With Fashion. Here's Who Rose to the Top.

Ten up-and-coming designers were tasked with incorporating Intel technology into everyday clothing.

When it comes to the fashion world, technology seems to fit right in. Intel partnered with the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and the Vogue Fashion Fund for their annual CVFF Design Challenge, empowering 10 up-and-coming designers to create unique wearables that incorporate Intel's Curie technology, which provides computing power for wearable devices in a chip the size of a shirt button.

In addition to incorporating the chip, designers were challenged to have their creation showcase a personal memory, enhance an emotional connection to an event or elevate an experience.

Among 10 final contestants, Laura Vassar and Kristopher Brock of Brock Collection took home the $400,000 prize and a year of mentorship with their custom design. The runners up were designers Stirling Barrett of Krewe du Optic and Adam Selman. Read on to see what the winners came up with and to check out the other futuristic design concepts.

