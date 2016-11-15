The 25 Best Undergraduate Programs for Entrepreneurship in 2017
Some entrepreneurs follow their gut. Others follow their education -- and schools across the nation are increasingly catering to the ambitions of future business leaders.
That’s why Entrepreneur partnered with The Princeton Review to present the annual ranking of the top 25 undergraduate entrepreneurship degree programs and top 25 graduate programs offered in the U.S. (and one in Mexico). The schools featured helped hone students’ game-changing ideas, give them access to world-class mentors (i.e. professors and alumni), and perhaps provide classmates turned co-founders.
The ranking was determined after The Princeton Review surveyed more than 300 colleges and universities to decide which best serves the entrepreneurial spirit. The methodology took into account a number of factors, including the entrepreneurship programs offered at the school, the number of entrepreneurship clubs and organizations available to students, if business plan competitions were held and the faculty's experience in the startup world. (To see the full methodology breakdown pick up a copy of the December issue of Entrepreneur magazine.)
Check out the 2017 list of the top 25 best undergraduate programs for entrepreneurship:
Babson College
At a Glance
No. of entrepreneur-related courses: 24
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes: 2,141
% of faculty with entrepreneurial experience: 100
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years: 320
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years: NR
Tuition per year: $48,288
About the Program
The entrepreneurship center at Babson College was established in 1978. The school currently offers 24 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 320 companies and over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 565 companies.
During the 2015-16 academic year Babson College students won $90,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
The entire undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 36 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
Brigham Young University
At a Glance
No. of entrepreneur-related courses: 43
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes: 4,985
% of faculty with entrepreneurial experience: 93
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years: 320
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years: $430 million
Tuition per year: $10,600 ($5,300 for LDS students)
About the Program
The entrepreneurship center at Brigham Young University was established in 1989 and currently offers 43 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 320 companies and have collectively raised $430 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 443 companies and have collectively raised $574 million in funding.
During the 2015-16 academic year Brigham Young University students won $214,550 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
Ninety-three percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 162 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
University of Michigan - Ann Arbor
At a Glance
No. of entrepreneur-related courses: 54
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes: 5,080
% of faculty with entrepreneurial experience: 58
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years: 310
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years: $65 million
Tuition per year: $14,729 (in-state),
$45,002 (out-of-state)
About the Program
The entrepreneurship center at University of Michigan - Ann Arbor was established in 1999. It currently offer 54 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 310 companies and have collectively raised $65 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 325 companies and have collectively raised more than $153 million in funding.
During the 2015-16 academic year University of Michigan - Ann Arbor students won $805,100 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
Fifty-eight percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 323 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
Northeastern University
At a Glance
No. of entrepreneur-related courses: 32
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes: 1,121
% of faculty with entrepreneurial experience: 65
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years: 330
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years: $145 million
Tuition per year: $47,655
About the Program
The entrepreneurship center at Northeastern University was established in 2012. It currently offers 32 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 330 companies and have collectively raised more than $145 million in funding.
During the 2015-16 academic year Northeastern University students won $21,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
Sixty-five percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 179 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
Baylor University
At a Glance
No. of entrepreneur-related courses: 31
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes: 2,060
% of faculty with entrepreneurial experience: 100
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years: 280
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years: $30 million
Tuition per year: $42,006
About the Program
The entrepreneurship center at Baylor University was established in 1978. It currently offers 31 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 280 companies and have collectively raised $30 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 430 companies and have collectively raised $70 million in funding.
During the 2015-16 academic year Baylor University students won $5,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
The entire undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought or run a successful business, and 170 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
University of Houston
At a Glance
No. of entrepreneur-related courses: 47
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes: 1,797
% of faculty with entrepreneurial experience: 100
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years: 77
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years: $10 million
Tuition per year: $10,710 (in-state)
$25,410 (out-of-state)
About the Program
The entrepreneurship center at University of Houston was established in 1991. It currently offers 47 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 77 companies and have collectively raised more than $10 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 116 companies and have collectively raised more than $35 million in funding.
During the 2015-16 academic year University of Houston students won $26,500 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
The entire undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 324 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
Bernard Baruch College, The City University of New York
At a Glance
No. of entrepreneur-related courses: 18
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes: 827
% of faculty with entrepreneurial experience: 88
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years: 935
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years: $33 million
Tuition per year: $6,861 (in-state)
$17,331 (out-of-state)
About the Program
The entrepreneurship center at Bernard Baruch College, The City University of New York was established in 1993. It currently offers 18 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 935 companies and have collectively raised more than $33 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 1,598 companies and have collectively raised $90 million in funding.
During the 2015-16 academic year Bernard Baruch College, The City University of New York students won $289,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
Eighty-eight percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, boughts or run a successful business, and 47 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
Temple University
At a Glance
No. of entrepreneur-related courses: 56
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes: 2,706
% of faculty with entrepreneurial experience: 92
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years: 236
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years: $4 million
Tuition per year: $16,274 (in-state)
$27,266 (out-of-state)
About the Program
The entrepreneurship center at Temple University was established in 1997. It currently offers 56 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 236 companies and have collectively raised more than $4 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 246 companies and have collectively raised more than $18 million in funding.
Ninety-two percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 189 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
University of Maryland
At a Glance
No. of entrepreneur-related courses: 64
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes: 6,503
% of faculty with entrepreneurial experience: 37
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years: 85
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years: $18 million
Tuition per year: $10,181 (in-state)
$32,045 (out-of-state)
About the Program
The entrepreneurship center at University of Maryland was established in 1986. It currently offers 64 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 85 companies and have collectively raised more than $18 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 148 companies and have collectively raised $18 million in funding.
During the 2015-16 academic year University of Maryland students won $110,231 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
Thirty-seven percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 113 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
Washington University
At a Glance
No. of entrepreneur-related courses: 26
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes: 592
% of faculty with entrepreneurial experience: 70
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years: 71
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years: $64 million
Tuition per year: $49,930
About the Program
The entrepreneurship center at Washington University in St. Louis was established in 2003. It currently offers 26 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 71 companies and have collectively raised more than $63 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 102 companies and have collectively raised more than $190 million in funding.
During the 2015-16 academic year Washington University in St. Louis students won $132,700 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
Seventy percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought, or run a successful business, and 253 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
University of Washington
At a Glance
No. of entrepreneur-related courses: 14
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes: 856
% of faculty with entrepreneurial experience: 80
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years: 165
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years: $12 million
Tuition per year: $11,839 (in-state)
$34,143 (out-of-state)
About the Program
The entrepreneurship center at University of Washington was established in 1991. It currently offers 14 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 165 companies and have collectively raised more than $12 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 247 companies and have collectively raised more than $34 million in funding.
During the 2015-16 academic year University of Washington students won $209,250 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
Eighty percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 196 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
University of Oklahoma
At a Glance
No. of entrepreneur-related courses: 21
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes: 228
% of faculty with entrepreneurial experience: 67
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years: 47
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years: $13 million
Tuition per year: $10,181 (in-state)
$32,045 (out-of-state)
About the Program
The entrepreneurship center at University of Oklahoma was established in 2003. It currently offers 21 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 47 companies and have collectively raised more than $13 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 73 companies and have collectively raised more than $84 million in funding.
During the 2015-16 academic year University of Oklahoma students won $24,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
Sixty-seven percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 66 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
Syracuse University
At a Glance
No. of entrepreneur-related courses: 21
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes: 1,969
% of faculty with entrepreneurial experience: 100
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years: 90
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years: NR
Tuition per year: $45,022
About the Program
The entrepreneurship center at Syracuse University was established in 1990. It currently offers 21 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 90 companies. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 131 companies.
During the 2015-16 academic year Syracuse University students won $123,700 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
The entire undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 34 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
At a Glance
No. of entrepreneur-related courses: 26
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes: 400
% of faculty with entrepreneurial experience: 50
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years: 62
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years: $43 million
Tuition per year: $8,591 (in-state)
$33,673 (out-of-state)
About the Program
The entrepreneurship center at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill was established in 1985. It currently offers 26 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 62 companies and have collectively raised more than $43 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 73 companies and have collectively raised more than $57 million in funding.
During the 2015-16 academic year University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill students won $24,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
Fifty percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought or run a successful business, and 28 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
The University of Dayton
At a Glance
No. of entrepreneur-related courses: 31
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes: 1,808
% of faculty with entrepreneurial experience: 76
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years: 38
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years: $2 million
Tuition per year: $40,940
About the Program
The entrepreneurship center at The University of Dayton was established in 1999, they currently offer 31 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 38 companies and have collectively raised more than $2 million in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 57 companies and have collectively raised more than $13 million in funding.
During the 2015-16 academic year The University of Dayton students won $108,750 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
Seventy-six percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and162 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
Miami University
At a Glance
No. of entrepreneur-related courses: 25
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes: 1,287
% of faculty with entrepreneurial experience: 61
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years: 44
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years: $5 million
Tuition per year: $14,288 (in-state)
$31,592 (out-of-state)
About the Program
The entrepreneurship center at Miami University was established in 1993. It currently offers 25 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 44 companies and have collectively raised more than $5 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 97 companies and have collectively raised more than $57 million in funding.
During the 2015-16 academic year Miami University students won $10,001 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
Sixty-one percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful businessa, and 115 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
Tecnologico de Monterrey
At a Glance
No. of entrepreneur-related courses: 93
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes: 20,000
% of faculty with entrepreneurial experience: 76
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years: 737
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years: $21 million
Tuition per year: NR
About the Program
The entrepreneurship center at Tecnológico de Monterrey was established in 2001. It currently offers 93 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 737 companies and have collectively raised more than $21 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 1,100 companies and have collectively raised more than $30 million in funding.
During the 2015-16 academic year Tecnológico de Monterrey students won $176,671 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
Seventy-six percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 752 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
University of Utah
At a Glance
No. of entrepreneur-related courses: 24
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes: 983
% of faculty with entrepreneurial experience: 45
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years: 146
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years: $6 million
Tuition per year: $8,518 (in-state)
$27,039 (out-of-state)
About the Program
The entrepreneurship center at University of Utah was established in 2002. It currently offers 24 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 146 companies and have collectively raised $6 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 228 companies and have collectively raised more than $6 million in funding.
During the 2015-16 academic year University of Utah students won $384,812 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
Forty-five percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 513 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
The University of Iowa
At a Glance
No. of entrepreneur-related courses: 25
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes: 2,105
% of faculty with entrepreneurial experience: 81
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years: 273
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years: NR
Tuition per year: $8,325 (in-state)
$28,413 (out-of-state)
About the Program
The entrepreneurship center at The University of Iowa was established in 1996. It currently offers 25 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 273 companies. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 431 companies.
During the 2015-16 academic year The University of Iowa students won $243,500 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
Eighty-one percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 70 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
Texas A&M University
At a Glance
No. of entrepreneur-related courses: 16
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes: 900
% of faculty with entrepreneurial experience: 50
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years: 250
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years: $4 million
Tuition per year: $10,030 (in-state)
$30,208 (out-of-state)
About the Program
The entrepreneurship center at Texas A&M University was established in 1999. It currently offers 16 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 250 companies and have collectively raised $4 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 600 companies.
During the 2015-16 academic year Texas A&M University students won $27,450 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
Fifty percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 83 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
Texas Christian University
At a Glance
No. of entrepreneur-related courses: 84
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes: 3,501
% of faculty with entrepreneurial experience: 45
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years: 46
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years: $260,000
Tuition per year: $42,670
About the Program
The entrepreneurship center at Texas Christian University was established in 2000. It currently offers 84 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 46 companies and have collectively raised more than $260,000 in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 101 companies and have collectively raised $2 million in funding.
During the 2015-16 academic year Texas Christian University students won $500 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
Forty-five percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 143 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
Clarkson University
At a Glance
No. of entrepreneur-related courses: 31
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes: 905
% of faculty with entrepreneurial experience: 50
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years: 134
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years: $8 million
Tuition per year: $46,132
About the Program
The entrepreneurship center at Clarkson University was established in 2010, they currently offer 31 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 134 companies and have collectively raised $8,392,800 in funding. Over the last ten years, its graduates have started 134 companies and have collectively raised $8,392,800 in funding.
During the 2015-16 academic year Clarkson University students won $479,110 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
Fifty percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty have started, bought, or run a successful business. 25 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
Belmont University
At a Glance
No. of entrepreneur-related courses: 26
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes: 1,042
% of faculty with entrepreneurial experience: 100
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years: 102
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years: $800,000
Tuition per year: $31,390
About the Program
The entrepreneurship center at Belmont University was established in 2003. It currently offers 26 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 102 companies and have collectively raised $800,000 in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 122 companies and have collectively raised more than $2 million in funding.
During the 2015-16 academic year Belmont University students won $6,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
The entire undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 118 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
Loyola Marymount University
At a Glance
No. of entrepreneur-related courses: 15
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes: 170
% of faculty with entrepreneurial experience: 90
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years: 60
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years: $25 million
Tuition per year: $44,230
About the Program
The entrepreneurship center at Loyola Marymount University was established in 1990. It currently offers 15 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 60 companies and have collectively raised more than $25 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 70 companies and have collectively raised more than $46 nillion in funding.
During the 2015-16 academic year Loyola Marymount University students won $32,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
Ninety percent of the total undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 60 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.
DePaul University
At a Glance
No. of entrepreneur-related courses: 18
Students enrolled in entrepreneurship classes: 833
% of faculty with entrepreneurial experience: 100
Startups launched by grads in last 5 years: 78
Funding raised by grads in last 5 years: $1 million
Tuition per year: $37,626
About the Program
The entrepreneurship center at DePaul University was established in 2003. It currently offers 18 entrepreneurship-related undergraduate courses. Over the last five years, its graduates have started 78 companies and have collectively raised more than $1 million in funding. Over the last 10 years, its graduates have started 117 companies and have collectively raised more than $2 million in funding.
During the 2015-16 academic year DePaul University students won $1,000 in prize money at competitions they participated in.
The entire undergraduate entrepreneurship faculty has started, bought or run a successful business, and 165 individual mentors worked with students through an officially sponsored school program.