How to Move to Canada and Become a Canadian Citizen

November 9, 2016 5 min read

This story originally appeared on Business Insider



If the race between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump has you feeling disillusioned with American democracy, you may find yourself imagining a move to Canada.

After all, it's a land where healthcare is free, people are friendly and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau explains quantum computing just for laughs.

But actually becoming a citizen is tough: You need to live in Canada for at least six years, stay on your best behavior and know a thing or two about the country you'll soon call home.

For those who actually want to head up north, here's how you move to Canada.