Presidential Elections

Leaders and Entrepreneurs Encourage Unity After Election

Rather than dwelling on your emotions, look at Donald Trump's victory as an opportunity to come together and unite, they say.
Image credit: Joe Raedle | Getty Images
Republican president-elect Donald Trump.
6 min read

One of the craziest, mud-slinging presidential elections in history has finally seen its end. This morning, Donald Trump was announced as the president-elect of the United States.

From Richard Branson to J.K. Rowling, famous figures have been vocal about today’s election results. Rather than words of anger or happiness, however, they are taking the outcome as a chance to unify the country and encourage Americans to come together.

So all feelings aside, take a look at these leaders who seek to inspire and encourage us to move forward.
Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos
Image credit: Michael Kovac | Getty Images
Amazon.com CEO and founder Jeff Bezos, who has been a target of Donald Trump's ire in the past, was also among the many leaders to comment on the president elect's victory. Bezos expressed optimism as he congratulated Trump on his big win.
Richard Branson

Richard Branson
Image credit: Aaron Davidson | Getty Images

In a recent blog post, “It Is Up to All of Us to Shape the World We Live In,” Richard Branson encourages the world to unite during a time of division.

America is a country of opportunity, it's a liberator and the moral authority of the world, Branson writes. Although momentous challenges lie ahead, this is the time for people to move forward and create a collaborative country. “There is much to be done: to protect democratic processes, to stand up to intolerance and to support each other in these challenging times,” Branson concludes.

Mark Cuban

Mark Cuban
Image credit: Drew Angerer | Getty Images

The billionaire shark investor and Dallas Mavericks owner chimed in with some encouragement after the election results came in Wednesday morning.

"We all need to give President-Elect Trump a chance," Cuban wrote. "Support the good. Lobby against what we disagree on. No one is bigger than us all."

Like Branson, Cuban encourages the world to see this as an opportunity to unite together

Steve Case

Steve Case
Image credit: Mike Windle | Getty Images

On Twitter, AOL CEO Steve Case writes that regardless of the election's results, we must now come together and move forward. Quoting Abraham Lincoln, he writes, “Elections belong to the people. It’s their decision.”  

Gary Vaynerchuk

Gary Vaynerchuk
Image credit: Roy Rochlin | Getty Images

Entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk took to Twitter to share his thoughts on this morning’s results. In a video, Vaynerchuk says he understands that no matter who is the president of the U.S. -- the country will never be like Soviet Russia, where he was born. “We have more control,” he says.

People cannot let that one individual in the Oval Office dictate their lives, he says. This is a time where we must come together and step back and realize that we must fight for our families and know that we are in control.

Barack Obama

Barack Obama
Image credit: Drew Angerer | Getty Images

Whether you agree with the nation’s decision for a Trump presidency or not, it’s important to rise above, accept the facts and move forward.

President Barack Obama is a solid example of this. Phoning Trump to congratulate him on his victory and inviting him to the White House on Thursday to discuss a “smooth transition.” Today, Obama will speak about "what steps we can take as a country to come together after this hard-fought election season," White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest said.

Nancy Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi
Image credit: Alex Wong | Getty Images

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi published a press release today about coming together through today’s election frenzy.

As a country, “we have the responsibility to come together and find common ground. Only by recognizing and respecting the important contributions that all Americans make to our country’s success can we build an inclusive and stronger future for America.”

J.K. Rowling

J.K. Rowling
Image credit: Rob Stothard | Getty Images

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling wants Americans to understand that no matter what happens, as a nation we stand together and we stand up.

Pope Francis

Pope Francis
Image credit: Michael Campanella | Getty Images

Pope Francis calls for “dialogue, mutual acceptance and fraternal cooperation” after Donald Trump’s election to the U.S. Presidency.

The world must come together and use this as an opportunity to unite and move forward

Marc Benioff

Marc Benioff
Image credit: Kimberly White/Stringer | Getty Images

Salesforce Founder and CEO Marc Benioff took to Twitter to congratulate Donald Trump on his victory. Not only that, Benioff mentions that America is great -- because democracy.

Like others, he agrees this is the time we come together as a nation.

Jeff Weiner

Jeff Weiner
Image credit: Bloomberg/Contributor | Getty Images

A tired America has reached a conclusion to a rollercoaster of an election, and LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner says he believes it’s time to move forward and look ahead.

