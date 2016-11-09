Leaders and Entrepreneurs Encourage Unity After Election
One of the craziest, mud-slinging presidential elections in history has finally seen its end. This morning, Donald Trump was announced as the president-elect of the United States.
From Richard Branson to J.K. Rowling, famous figures have been vocal about today’s election results. Rather than words of anger or happiness, however, they are taking the outcome as a chance to unify the country and encourage Americans to come together.
Jeff Bezos
Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump. I for one give him my most open mind and wish him great success in his service to the country.— Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) November 10, 2016
Richard Branson
In a recent blog post, “It Is Up to All of Us to Shape the World We Live In,” Richard Branson encourages the world to unite during a time of division.
America is a country of opportunity, it's a liberator and the moral authority of the world, Branson writes. Although momentous challenges lie ahead, this is the time for people to move forward and create a collaborative country. “There is much to be done: to protect democratic processes, to stand up to intolerance and to support each other in these challenging times,” Branson concludes.
What kind of world do we want our children to grow up into? It is up to all of us to shape it: https://t.co/7vjXexZzhT pic.twitter.com/1rAcaj2A2K— Richard Branson (@richardbranson) November 9, 2016
Mark Cuban
The billionaire shark investor and Dallas Mavericks owner chimed in with some encouragement after the election results came in Wednesday morning.
"We all need to give President-Elect Trump a chance," Cuban wrote. "Support the good. Lobby against what we disagree on. No one is bigger than us all."
Like Branson, Cuban encourages the world to see this as an opportunity to unite together
I'm an American citizen First. Last. Always.— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 9, 2016
Steve Case
On Twitter, AOL CEO Steve Case writes that regardless of the election's results, we must now come together and move forward. Quoting Abraham Lincoln, he writes, “Elections belong to the people. It’s their decision.”
"Now it is time for all Americans to bind the wounds of division. It is time for us to come together as one united people." @realDonaldTrump— Steve Case (@SteveCase) November 9, 2016
Gary Vaynerchuk
Entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk took to Twitter to share his thoughts on this morning’s results. In a video, Vaynerchuk says he understands that no matter who is the president of the U.S. -- the country will never be like Soviet Russia, where he was born. “We have more control,” he says.
People cannot let that one individual in the Oval Office dictate their lives, he says. This is a time where we must come together and step back and realize that we must fight for our families and know that we are in control.
Just landed in amazing ?? and my thoughts on ?? pic.twitter.com/ff9fJC3bw7— Gary Vaynerchuk (@garyvee) November 9, 2016
Barack Obama
Whether you agree with the nation’s decision for a Trump presidency or not, it’s important to rise above, accept the facts and move forward.
President Barack Obama is a solid example of this. Phoning Trump to congratulate him on his victory and inviting him to the White House on Thursday to discuss a “smooth transition.” Today, Obama will speak about "what steps we can take as a country to come together after this hard-fought election season," White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest said.
Nancy Pelosi
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi published a press release today about coming together through today’s election frenzy.
As a country, “we have the responsibility to come together and find common ground. Only by recognizing and respecting the important contributions that all Americans make to our country’s success can we build an inclusive and stronger future for America.”
The peaceful transfer of power is the cornerstone of our democracy; we have a responsibility to come together. https://t.co/Wx0dyDzpXu pic.twitter.com/noha2T3tbA— Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) November 9, 2016
J.K. Rowling
Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling wants Americans to understand that no matter what happens, as a nation we stand together and we stand up.
We stand together. We stick up for the vulnerable. We challenge bigots. We don't let hate speech become normalised. We hold the line. https://t.co/ro9AkRSc9Q— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 9, 2016
Pope Francis
Pope Francis calls for “dialogue, mutual acceptance and fraternal cooperation” after Donald Trump’s election to the U.S. Presidency.
The world must come together and use this as an opportunity to unite and move forward
May we make God’s merciful love ever more evident in our world through dialogue, mutual acceptance and fraternal cooperation.— Pope Francis (@Pontifex) November 9, 2016
Marc Benioff
Salesforce Founder and CEO Marc Benioff took to Twitter to congratulate Donald Trump on his victory. Not only that, Benioff mentions that America is great -- because democracy.
Like others, he agrees this is the time we come together as a nation.
Congratulations President Trump. This is what makes America great---our democracy. Now is the time for us to come together as one country.— Marc Benioff (@Benioff) November 9, 2016
Jeff Weiner
A tired America has reached a conclusion to a rollercoaster of an election, and LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner says he believes it’s time to move forward and look ahead.
U.S. in election process so long, easy to lose sight of what matters: Our collective ingenuity, resilience & resolve. Next play, America.— Jeff Weiner (@jeffweiner) November 9, 2016