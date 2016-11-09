Leaders and Entrepreneurs Encourage Unity After Election

Rather than dwelling on your emotions, look at Donald Trump's victory as an opportunity to come together and unite, they say.

November 9, 2016 6 min read

One of the craziest, mud-slinging presidential elections in history has finally seen its end. This morning, Donald Trump was announced as the president-elect of the United States.

From Richard Branson to J.K. Rowling, famous figures have been vocal about today’s election results. Rather than words of anger or happiness, however, they are taking the outcome as a chance to unify the country and encourage Americans to come together.

So all feelings aside, take a look at these leaders who seek to inspire and encourage us to move forward.