Marriott CEO to Trump: 'We Should Keep the Welcome Mat Out'

In a memo to his employees, GrubHub CEO Matt Maloney wrote about rejecting intolerance.

"We have worked for years cultivating a culture of support and inclusiveness. I firmly believe that we must bring together different perspectives to continue innovating -- including all genders, races, ethnicities and sexual, cultural or ideological preferences. We are better, faster and stronger together."

While Maloney's intentions may have been to ease any worry of his colleagues, he ended up facing some criticism because of this passage:

"I absolutely reject the nationalist, anti-immigrant and hateful politics of Donald Trump and will work to shield our community from this movement as best as I can. As we all try to understand what this vote means to us, I want to affirm to anyone on our team that is scared or feels personally exposed, that I and everyone else here at Grubhub will fight for your dignity and your right to make a better life for yourself and your family here in the United States.

If you do not agree with this statement then please reply to this email with your resignation because you have no place here. We do not tolerate hateful attitudes on our team.I want to repeat what Hillary said this morning, that the new administration deserves our open minds and a chance to lead, but never stop believing that the fight for what's right is worth it."

He later wrote an addendum explaining that he was not calling for the resignations of employees who had voted for Donald Trump, but rather looking to impress upon his staff that hateful speech would not be welcome.

Read the full letter here.