10 Inspirational Must-Read eBooks to Accelerate Your Entrepreneurial Success
This holiday weekend is a great time to unwind, kick your feet up, spend some quality me-time, and check out these 10 inspirational eBooks. We scoured hundreds of eBooks and narrowed it down to 10 that are sure to stimulate your mind and help you on your personal/professional journey.
Even when you’re knowledgeable, there’s always something you don’t know that could be the ticket to the life you desire. “Knowledge is Power” as they say, so PowerUp! From leadership gurus in depth advice to concise checklists, you’ll be well on your way to taking your growth to the next level. With these free resources, you’ll learn more about success, communication, decision-making, leadership, having confidence, goal-setting, productivity, and work-life balance.
Get ready to snuggle up with some high quality, free content over your extended weekend.
Robin Sharma's Little Black Book for Stunning Success
Learn from one of the Top 5 Leadership Gurus in the world about leadership and personal mastery. Gain knowledge of powerful daily practices, key tips, challenges, and more to boost your overall success. Personal and professional greatness takes work. What will you do?
Communication Hacks: 3 Ways to Cultivate Healthy Communication at Home or Work
Whether you're looking for a reboot in your relationship or just additional keys to effective communication, this practical look at avoiding communication pitfalls can help you. Learn to create patterns of healthy communication at home with your spouse or at work with colleagues.
The Checklist for Making Better Decisions
Stop second guessing yourself and start making better decisions. By following this 10-step guide, it'll prevent you from wasting time and allow you to make decisions confidently without regret.
Business Leader Combat - How To Get and Keep An Edge Over Your Competitors and Win On The Business Battlefield
When you apply the concepts of military preparation and execution of assignments to your business, non-profit, or life, you'll develop new strategies that are tough enough to withstand the most fearsome of internal and external opponents.
Confidence - How To Overcome Your Limiting Beliefs and Achieve Your Goals
Everyone knows putting plans into action can be difficult due to a lack of self-discipline. However, there's another lesser-known reason why people struggle to make changes: low self-efficacy. Learn how to develop more confidence in your abilities by developing a strong sense of self-efficacy.