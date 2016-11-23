Success

10 Inspirational Must-Read eBooks to Accelerate Your Entrepreneurial Success

Get ready to snuggle up with some high quality, free content over your extended weekend.
10 Inspirational Must-Read eBooks to Accelerate Your Entrepreneurial Success
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This holiday weekend is a great time to unwind, kick your feet up, spend some quality me-time, and check out these 10 inspirational eBooks. We scoured hundreds of eBooks and narrowed it down to 10 that are sure to stimulate your mind and help you on your personal/professional journey. 

Even when you’re knowledgeable, there’s always something you don’t know that could be the ticket to the life you desire. “Knowledge is Power” as they say, so PowerUp! From leadership gurus in depth advice to concise checklists, you’ll be well on your way to taking your growth to the next level. With these free resources, you’ll learn more about success, communication, decision-making, leadership, having confidence, goal-setting, productivity, and work-life balance.

Robin Sharma's Little Black Book for Stunning Success

Learn from one of the Top 5 Leadership Gurus in the world about leadership and personal mastery. Gain knowledge of powerful daily practices, key tips, challenges, and more to boost your overall success. Personal and professional greatness takes work. What will you do?

Communication Hacks: 3 Ways to Cultivate Healthy Communication at Home or Work

Whether you're looking for a reboot in your relationship or just additional keys to effective communication, this practical look at avoiding communication pitfalls can help you. Learn to create patterns of healthy communication at home with your spouse or at work with colleagues.

The Checklist for Making Better Decisions

Stop second guessing yourself and start making better decisions. By following this 10-step guide, it'll prevent you from wasting time and allow you to make decisions confidently without regret.

Business Leader Combat - How To Get and Keep An Edge Over Your Competitors and Win On The Business Battlefield

When you apply the concepts of military preparation and execution of assignments to your business, non-profit, or life, you'll develop new strategies that are tough enough to withstand the most fearsome of internal and external opponents. 

Confidence - How To Overcome Your Limiting Beliefs and Achieve Your Goals

Everyone knows putting plans into action can be difficult due to a lack of self-discipline. However, there's another lesser-known reason why people struggle to make changes: low self-efficacy. Learn how to develop more confidence in your abilities by developing a strong sense of self-efficacy. 

Effective Goal Setting - Developing Your Productivity Skills

Get inspired with these proven strategies for setting goals to help you and your team make things happen in your organization. Learn how to set practical targets by applying the two most popular methods that will help you on your way to success. 
My Daily Ritual for Extreme Productivity

Don't you want to accomplish more in one day than other people accomplish in a week? Mastering productivity is the key to truly getting things done. Learn how to boost your productivity to levels you never thought possible.
Business Networking For Dummies ($12 Value) FREE For a Limited Time

It's hard to develop a flourishing business without effective networking. Learn how to grow your business, build your career, find more customers, and build a valuable support network of like-minded business people.
Work Smarter Not Harder: 18 Productivity Tips that Boost your Work Day Performance (valued at $.99)

Stop letting distractions rule your day. Achieve more in work and life with these 18 actionable ways to get more done -- the smart way. This is your personal guide for helping you on your journey to increased productivity and better habits. 
Secrets to Productivity, Work/Life Balance and Success

If you occasionally feel out of control, are unable to focus or prioritize, lack the work-life balance you want, or notice that you're often too tactical vs. strategic, these tips are for you. Become more effective with your time and energy with these specific tips. 
