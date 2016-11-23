10 Inspirational Must-Read eBooks to Accelerate Your Entrepreneurial Success

Get ready to snuggle up with some high quality, free content over your extended weekend.

November 23, 2016 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneur has an affiliate partnership with TradePub so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

This holiday weekend is a great time to unwind, kick your feet up, spend some quality me-time, and check out these 10 inspirational eBooks. We scoured hundreds of eBooks and narrowed it down to 10 that are sure to stimulate your mind and help you on your personal/professional journey.

Even when you’re knowledgeable, there’s always something you don’t know that could be the ticket to the life you desire. “Knowledge is Power” as they say, so PowerUp! From leadership gurus in depth advice to concise checklists, you’ll be well on your way to taking your growth to the next level. With these free resources, you’ll learn more about success, communication, decision-making, leadership, having confidence, goal-setting, productivity, and work-life balance.

Get ready to snuggle up with some high quality, free content over your extended weekend.

Disclosure: This is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio. Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Have a deal you want to promote? Contact us here.